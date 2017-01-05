wrestling / News

Various News: The Great Khali Returning To The US, Bobby Eaton Set For Podcast, Daniel Bryan’s Talking Smack Comments Get Coverage

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
greatkhali

PWInsider reports that The Great Khali will return to the United States soon for two events. He will sign at the Big Event convention in Queens, NY on March 4 and will wrestle for SWS in New Jersey that night.

– Bill Apter revealed on Twitter that Bobby Eaton will appear on his “Is Wrestling Fixed?” podcast. The two will record today.

– Daniel Bryan’s comments on Talking Smack about part-timers taking Wrestlemania spots away from full-time wrestlers was picked up by FOX Sports.

