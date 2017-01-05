wrestling / News
Various News: The Great Khali Returning To The US, Bobby Eaton Set For Podcast, Daniel Bryan’s Talking Smack Comments Get Coverage
– PWInsider reports that The Great Khali will return to the United States soon for two events. He will sign at the Big Event convention in Queens, NY on March 4 and will wrestle for SWS in New Jersey that night.
– Bill Apter revealed on Twitter that Bobby Eaton will appear on his “Is Wrestling Fixed?” podcast. The two will record today.
RARE PODCAST GUEST JUST CONFIRMED for this week — "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton! Questions to #askapter. Taping Thurs. eve.
— Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) January 2, 2017
– Daniel Bryan’s comments on Talking Smack about part-timers taking Wrestlemania spots away from full-time wrestlers was picked up by FOX Sports.