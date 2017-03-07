– WWE has a habit of editing crowd noise and other moments out of their live programming once they hit YouTube, and it happened again for last night’s episode. You can see video below from the main event segment with Roman Reigns and Undertaker, which has anti-Reigns chants edited out.

During the original broadcast, there were loud “Roman sucks” chants froom the point that Undertaker looked at the WrestleMania sign to when he chokeslammed Reigns. You can still hear a bit of the chants when Undertaker grabs Reigns to chokeslam him, but otherwise the chants are mostly gone.