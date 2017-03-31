– The Big Show was a guest on the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Sirius Radio Show and revealed that Wrestlemania 33 will be his last Wrestlemania. He was originally set to face Shaquille O’Neal so he could have one last big match at the event, but plans fell through. The Big Show has appeared at seventeen Wrestlemanias, dating back to Wrestlemania XV in 1999.

– Jim Ross posted a message on Twitter, congratulating Kurt Angle for going into the WWE Hall of Fame. He wrote: