– According to wrestlinginc.com, Kurt Angle and Becky Lynch will appear at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland this weekend at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. They will take part n a meet and greet with fans pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct separate Q&A sessions. Lynch appears tonight between 5:30-8:30PM, Angle appears on Sunday from 1-4PM.

– JBL posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Mauro Ranallo missing Tuesday’s TV tapings…

.@mauroranallo I made the show, everyone made the show, everyone. Maybe he shouldn’t have bashed me if he wasn’t going to show up.