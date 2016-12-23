– Rolling Stone has posted their list of the top 10 WWE Superstars of 2016, which you can see at the link. The list is as follows:

10. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

9. Seth Rollins

8. The Miz

7. Heath Slater

6. Kevin Owens

5. Bill Goldberg

4. Sasha Banks

3. Chris Jericho

2. Charlotte Flair

1. AJ Styles

– Miz and Maryse posted the following video parodying the Andrew Lincoln/Keira Knightley scene from Love Actually: