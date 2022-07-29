EXCLUSIVE: Jade Cargill on Who Has Helped Push Her to Get Better in the Ring

During the San Diego Comic-Con, 411mania took part in an AEW press roundtable interview session, which included AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Since making her in-ring debut in AEW in a major tag team match on Dynamite, teaming with Shaquille O’Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, Cargill has remained undefeated for over 500 days. Earlier this year, she beat Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship tournament finals to be crowned the inaugural TBS Champion.

During the roundtable session, Cargill spoke about her continuing to rack up career milestones despite only debuting in the business just over a year ago. She’s still undefeated in her AEW and wrestling career at 33-0.

Jade Cargill on if she ever imagined she’d be in this position and over 500 days undefeated when she got into wrestling: “No, never. I knew about the match I had with Shaquille O’Neal. That was about it. I know that I made the best decision as far as wrestling companies were to go. Clearly, I mean *motions to her title belt*, it speaks for herself, but I would have never ever — if you told me this five years [ago], well last year, I’d been like, ‘Yeah right! There’s no way!’ So again, I’m just thankful for our owner Tony Khan for just trusting and believing that I can be put in these difficult positions and come out on top of it.”

Cargill on how Red Velvet and Athena have helped her in the ring: “Well, one of the people that I work with is Red Velvet. And she’s really pushed me in the ring and she’s like literally helped groom me and like calm me down when I think I’ve done anything brutal. And working with Athena right now has really pushed me to new heights. She came in like guns a-blazing. So, I’m just thankful to be in the ring with her and just getting knowledge from her to continue to get better.”

