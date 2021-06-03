411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Releases Braun Strowman & More, Vince McMahon Looking To Sell?

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to discuss more WWE releases, the decision to release Braun Strowman, what’s next for Aleister Black, whether Vince McMahon could be looking to sell the company, and much more.

*Intro

*2:21 Braun Strowman’s surprise release

*9:04 Where could Strowman land?

*11:32 The missed opportunity with Aleister Black

*24:57 Is NJPW an option for Black and others?

*30:01 Lana and Ruby Riott’s releases

*40:15 Why Murphy could be a nice addition for AEW

*48:14 Could Vince McMahon actually sell WWE?

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play