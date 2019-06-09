411’s LIVE NJPW Dominion 2019 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



– Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, & Don Callis are on commentary.

US Champion Jon Moxley vs. Shota Umino : Umino attacks with the tope con HELLO to begin and follows with a missile dropkick. Moxley quickly cuts him off with a lariat, and follows with grounded strikes and elbows. He lays in chops, and follows with a belly to back suplex for 2. He then hits an elbow drop and again covers for 2. The Regal stretch follows, Umino fights and makes the ropes. Moxley lays in more strikes, dares Umino to hit him back and hits a dropkick and German for 2. Moxley cuts him of with the release dump suplex and hits the death rider for the win. US Champion Jon Moxley defeated Shota Umino @ 4:09 via pin

– Post match, Moxley says he wants in the G1.

Shingo vs. Satoshi Kojima : They lock up and work to the ropes. Shingo follows with chops, but Kojima gets fired up and then runs into a shoulder tackle. They trade strikes; head butt by Shingo and Kojima then knocks him to the floor. The plancha follows. They trade on the floor, lighting each other up and then roll back in. Shingo locks on a cravat, follows with elbows, and then follows with strikes and chops. He misses a charge and Kojima lights him up with machinegun chops. The running forearm follows, but Shingo cuts of the top rope elbow drop and they work to the apron and Shingo hits the DVD. Kojima battles back and trips him up on the apron and follows with the DDT. Back in and the koji cutter follows for 2. Kojima takes him up top and follows him up, and hits an avalanche cutter for 2. Shingo fights off the suplex, counters and follows with a back elbow, jabs, and a lariat. Shingo follows with knee strikes and the suplex. Kojima is down, Shingo looks for noshigami, Kojima fights out, and hits a lariat. The brainbuster follows for 2. Shingo cuts off the lariat, and hits the DDT. He fires up and hits a corner clothesline and Kojima no sells the pumping bomber. Shingo keeps throwing, they trade, Shingo drops and Kojima removes the elbow pad but Shingo lariats him for 1. They trade strikes, Shingo fires up and Kojima keeps firing back but Shingo hits made in Japan for 2. The pumping bomber follows, and last of the dragon finishes it. Shingo defeated Satoshi Kojima @ 11:15 via pin

– Shingo says he wants more heavyweights and HE wants in the G1. FUCK YES.