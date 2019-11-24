411’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 Report

Welcome to 411’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. We are LIVE in beautiful Rosemont, Illinois. Tonight’s Pre-Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and Pat McAfee. We start with news that Mia Yim was attacked backstage just moments ago. Paramedics are attending to her now, and it’s unclear if she’ll be able to compete in the Women’s WarGames Match later tonight, which will be up first on the main card.



Pre-Show Match

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza



The action quickly spills to the outside, but Scott rolls Garza back into the ring and gets quick one count. Scott drags Garza back to his feet, chops the chest, and hits a facebuster. Scott hits a modified springboard moonsault for a two count and follows up with a diving uppercut to the back of the neck from the second rope. Garza back body drops Scott to the apron, but Scott lands on his feet. Scott hits a diving crossbody from the top, but Garza rolls through and responds with a fall-away slam into the turnbuckles. Garza has an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction but uses the distraction to level Scott with a super kick. Garza presses his advantage with a reverse springboard suplex and a basement dropkick for a two count. Garza ties up Scott in the ropes and hits a running dropkick to Scott’s nether regions. Scott fights back with a double underhook body slam, but Garza regains control with a springboard sit-out powerbomb. Garza heads to the top, but Scott leaps to the top with him. Garza knocks Scott to the apron and dives toward him, but Scott catches Garza on his shoulders. Scott hits a Death Valley Driver on the apron and follows up with a double stomp from the apron to the floor. Scott rolls Garza back into the ring and hits the House Call for a looong two count. Garza fights back to his feet, gets an attempted low blow blocked, but hits the Wing Clipper for the three count.

Match Result: Angel Garza defeats Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with the Wing Clipper.

Match Length: 7:31

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

Next up on the Pre-Show is a video package for Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor. We head backstage to see Mia Yim being loaded into an ambulance. William Regal asks Rhea Ripley what she’s going to do, and she tells Dakota Kai that she’s in as the ambulance pulls away. We finish up the Pre-Show with a video package for the Men’s WarGames Match and a pretty darn impressive hype job from Pat McAfee.



Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley vs. Team Baszler





As announces during the Pre-Show, Dakota Kai has replaced Mia Yim on Team Ripley. Candice LeRae and Io Shirai start the match. LeRae and Shirai brawl to start, but LeRae takes control with a double chicken wing into a side slam. Shirai rolls to the second ring and LeRae goes for a dive between the ropes, but Shirai catches her with a mid-air punch. Shirai hits two Tiger Feint Kicks and a double knee shot against the cage. Shirai springboard from the ropes of one ring to the ropes of the other ring and then hits a springboard dropkick. Shirai continues the assault by grinding LeRae’s face into the cage, but LeRae fights back with a jaw breaker. Bianca Belair joins the match. LeRae traps both Belair and Shirai in the corner and works the both over, but Belair fights out and hits LeRae with two consecutive powerbombs before powerbombing her into the cage. Shirai and Belair stomp on LeRae, and then Belair locks in a camel clutch while Shirai hits a basement drop kick the face. Rhea Ripley joins the match. Ripley charges down to the ring and tosses garbage cans, kendo sticks, and steel chairs into the ring. Ripley enters the ring and hits Belair with a facebuster onto a garbage can. Ripley sets up four chairs facing each other before turning her attention back to Belair and Shirai. Kay Lee Ray joins the match. Ray tosses more chairs into the ring and gets some heat from the crowd by teasing a table but leaving it on the outside. Ray enters the ring and puts Ripley on the chairs as Belair heads to the top turnbuckle. Ripley gets off the chairs as LeRae heads up top. Ray folds the chairs and puts them in an pile in the middle of the ring. Ray and Shirai try to double team superplex LeRae onto the chairs, but Ripley slides under them for the Tower of Doom onto the chairs. Belair heads to the top turnbuckle and hits a 450 splash to Ripley. Dakota Kai joins the match. Kai comes out of the holding cage but immediately turns around and attacks Tegan Nox. And then.. the fire alarms in my building go off. I had to leave for several minutes and missed a lot of the action. When I get back, it’s 4 – 2 with Team Baszler at full strength against Ripley and LeRae after Kai turned on Nox and took her out of the match. The ending comes with Ripley overcoming the odds and hitting Baszler with the Riptide onto two chairs for the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler with a Riptide onto two chairs.

Match Length: 27:27

Slimmer’s Rating: **** (based on what I saw)



Number One Contender’s Triple Threat Match

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Daine vs. Damien Priest





All three competitors duck kicks before Dunne goes after Dain’s fingers. Dunne leapfrogs Priest, and then Dain clotheslines Priest to the outside. Dunne returns his focus to Dain’s fingers and then stomps on them. Priest levels Dunne with a forearm shot and goes for a springboard dive onto Dain on the outside, but Dunne catches Priest with a mid-air uppercut. Priest goes for a Razor’s Edge on Dunne, but Dunne floats over. The action spills to the outside and lifts both Dunne and Priest into a fall-away slam / Samoan Drop combination. Dain rolls Dunne back into the ring, and they slug it out in the middle of the ring. Priest charges back into the ring and goes for a release German suplex, but Dunne lands on his feet. Dunne catches Priest with a leaping cross arm breaker, but Dain helps Priest lift Dunne into a powerbomb to break the hold. Priest and Dain trade punches, but Dunne gets back to his feet and hits both Priest and Dunne with forearm shots to the chest. Priest goes for a choke slam on Dunne, but Dunne counters into a modified enzuigiri. Priest heads up top and takes out both Dunne and Dain. Priest hits Dunne with the Broken Arrow onto Dain and then follows up with South of Heaven to Dunne for a two count. Priest rolls Dunne to the outside and hits him with a Razor’s Edge onto the Spanish announce table. Dain drives Priest through the barricade and then drags him back into the ring. Dain hits a running senton before heading up to the second rope. Priest gets back to his feet and pulls Dain off the ropes and into the Razor’s Edge. Priest covers Dain, but Dunne dives back into the ring to break up the pin. Priest stands over Dunne, but Dunne hits a volley of up kicks from the bottom. Priest retaliates with a back elbow shot to Dunne in the corner before diving onto Dain on the outside. Dunne heads to the top and moonsaults onto both Priest and Dain on the outside. The action returns to the ring with Dunne and Priest trading punches. Priest goes for the Reckoning, but Dunne tries to counter into the Bitter End, but Priest blocks. Dunne locks in the cross arm breaker, but Dain breaks it up. Dain ties up Dunne in the tree of woe and then whips Priest into him. Dain connects with a running cannonball into both Priest and Dunne in the corner. Dain connects with a Vader Bomb to Priest, but Dunne breaks up with pin with a moonsault from the top. Dunne hits Dain with the Bitter End, but this time it’s Priest who breaks up the pin. Dunne heads up top, but Priest catches him with a super hurricanrana onto Dain. Priest hits Dunne with the Reckoning, but Dain breaks up the pin. Dunne leaps over Priest but gets caught with a chop block from Dain. Dain knocks Priest off the apron and heads up top, but Dunne catches him with a high kick. Dunne heads up top with Dain, but Priest joins them up top as well. Dunne snaps Priests fingers, and Priest tumbles to the arena floor. Dunne superplexes Dain and hits Priest with the Bitter End, but Dain hits a running senton to break up the pin. Dunne locks in a sleeper on Dain, but Dain sentons Dunne onto Priest. Dain rolls off Dunne and Priest, but Dunne grabs one of Priest’s legs and gets the three count.

Match Result: Pete Dunne defeats Damien Priest after a Bitter End and a senton from Killian Dain.

Match Length: 20:00

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor





Riddle goes for a single-leg to start, but Balor scrambles to the ropes to prevent the takedown. Riddle next goes for an arm bar, but Balor blocks. Riddle goes back to the single-leg, but Balor sprawls to maintain control. Balor catches Riddle in a head scissors, but Riddle powers out. Balor locks in a standing side head lock and takes Riddle down to the mat. Riddle counters into a head scissors of his own, but Balor fights out and goes back to the side head lock. Riddle fights out and hits a volley of rolling gutwrench suplexes. Riddle goes for a sunset flip, but Balor keeps rolling and counters with a basement drop kick. Riddle hits a flying forearm shot in the corner and follows up with an exploder suplex, a penalty kick, and a Broton for a two count. Balor regains control with a running forearm shot, but Riddle blocks a Sling Blade. Riddle locks in an ankle lock, but Balor dives to the ropes to break the hold. Riddle goes for a German suplex off the second rope, but Balor grabs the ropes to block. Riddle hits the ropes, but Balor hits a running drop kick to level Riddle. Balor hits a release German suplex, but Riddle flips and lands on his feet. Riddle hits a German suplex of his own but only gets a two count. Riddle hits the ripcord knee shot, but Balor responds with a double stomp followed by the Sling Blade. Balor charges at Riddle, but Riddle catches him with a spear. Riddle hits the Jackhammer, much to the delight of the crowd, but Balor kicks out at two. Balor fights back to his feet at hits 1916, but Riddle kicks out at two. Riddle fights back to his feet and hits Bro-To-Sleep. Riddle heads up top and goes for the Floating Bro, but Balor gets his knees up. Balor hits Riddle with John Woo into the corner, heads up top, and goes for the Coup de Grâce, but Riddle rolls out of the way. Riddle locks in the Bromission, but Balor rolls out of it. Riddle hits a kick from the mat and goes for another ripcord knee shot, but Balor counters into 1916 for the three count.

Match Result: Finn Balor defeats Matt Riddle with the 1916.

Match Length: 12:58

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa vs. The Undisputed Era





Ciampa and Strong start the match with only Lee and Dijakovic in Team Ciampa’s holding cage at the moment, most likely setting up a big surprise later in the match. Ciampa tosses his crutch to Strong to start the match, but Strong says he doesn’t need it and tosses it to the outside. Ciampa dumps Strong gut-first onto the top rope and then goes to work with mounted punches in the corner. Ciampa hits a running knee in the corner, but Strong fights back with his own set of mounted punches in the corner. Ciampa goes for a rope-assisted DDT, but Strong blocks. Ciampa and Strong brawl on the steel between the rings, and Ciampa clotheslines Strong over the tope rope. Ciampa goes for the Fairy Tale Ending, but Strong counters into a double-knee gutbuster. Strong stomps on Ciampa’s gut and then trades punches with him. Kyle O’Reilly joins the match. O’Reilly sweeps takes down Ciampa with a leg sweep, and then Ciampa and Strong light up Ciampa with a series of kicks to the chest. O’Reilly and Strong work over Ciampa in the corner, and then O’Reilly holds Ciampa while Strong hits a vicious series of running forearm shots. O’Reilly and Strong stomp on Ciampa as the clock counts down to the next entrant. Dominik Dijakovic joins the match. Dijakovic launches O’Reilly onto Strong and goes for Feast Your Eyes on Strong, but Strong blocks. Dijakovic launches Strong into the cage and then does the same to O’Reilly. Dijakovic bounces O’Reilly off the ropes with a series of forearm shots as Ciampa works over Strong against the cage. Bobby Fish joins the match. Fish goes after Dijakovic to start and beats him down to one knee. Fish lands a head kick to Ciampa and follows up with Chasing the Dragon. The Undisputed Era separate Ciampa and Dijakovic in separate rings as they continue to work over Ciampa. Fish continues the assault on Ciampa as Strong and O’Reilly return their attention to Dijakovic. Keith Lee joins the match. Lee levels Strong, O’Reilly, and Fish before leapfrogging both O’Reilly and Fish and again leveling them with a double crossbody. Lee slingshots onto O’Reilly and Fish, but the triple team assault finally gets the best of Lee. The Undisputed Era work over Lee on the mat, but Ciampa comes back from the dead to make the save. Dijakovic dumps O’Reilly from the middle to the ring and then does the same to Strong. Lee and Dijakovic stalk O’Reilly and Strong, but Fish charges over to regain the odds advantage. Adam Cole joins the match. Cole slides FIVE tables into the ring and props up a sixth against the barricade. Cole tries to finally enter the cage, but Ciampa shoves Cole off the ring steps and through the ringside table. Ciampa drags Cole into the cage, but Cole is in rough shape after going through the table. Team Ciampa stalks the Undisputed Era, and the big brawl erupts. Lee lifts O’Reilly onto his shoulders, but Fish hits him with a completely legal low blow. The clock kicks down… KEVIN OWENS IS HERE!!! KEVIN OWENS JOINS TEAM CIAMPA!!! Cole looks like he’s seen a damn ghost. Owens enters the cage and takes out the entire Undisputed Era. Owens hits Strong with a sleeper suplex and powerbombs O’Reilly onto Fish. Owens squares off with Cole and drops him with a stunner. Lee and Dijakovic from one ring onto Cole, O’Reilly, and Fish in the second ring. It looked like Strong was supposed to go over both top ropes, but he didn’t get launches as well as he should, and he ended up going under the second bottom rope, possibly injuring Fish’ knee in the process. Team Ciampa start to set up tables, but the Undisputed Era gets back to their feet to rejoin the fight. Lee heads up to the top turnbuckle and dives onto Cole, Strong, Fish, and Dijakovic. O’Reilly hits a diving elbow drop and follows up with an Achilles lock on Lee. Dijakovic hits a springboard moonsault from one ring into the other to break up the Achilles lock. Cole and Lee head up to the top turnbuckle, but Lee knocks Cole back down to the mat. Strong heads up top and hits Lee with a Strong Slam from the second rope. Dijakovic goes for a double choke slam on Strong and O’Reilly, but they counter into the high / low to level Dijakovic. Cole tries to suplex Owens on the steel between the rings, but Owens tries to counter into a package piledriver on the steel, but Cole floats over and catches Owens with a super kick. COLE HITS OWENS WITH A PANAMA SUNRISE ON THE STEEL BETWEEN THE RINGS!!! Fish and Strong set up two more tables and try to put Ciampa on them, but Ciampa fights back. Ciampa hits Strong with Project Ciampa and follows up with knees to both Strong and Fish, but Cole makes the save with a super kick. Ciampa takes Cole up top and repeatedly slams him into the cage. Cole flees to the top of the cage as Strong and Fish take Lee up to the tope turnbuckle in the other ring. Ciampa joins Cole on top of the cage as Dijakovic choke slams Strong through a table. Owens splashes O’Reilly through a table, and Lee hits Fish with a super powerbomb through a table. Ciampa and Cole brawl on top of the cage… CIAMPA HITS COLE WITH AN AIR RAID CRASH FORM THE TOPE OF THE CAGE THROUGH TWO TABLES!!! Ciampa covers Cole and gets the three count.

Match Result: Tommaso Ciampa defeats Adam Cole with an Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage through two tables.

Match Length: 38:27

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½