411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 03.06.23: Omos Talks Brock Lesnar, Plus More!

-My recap of WWE Rivals: Cena vs. Rock can be found here. Anyway, we move to RAW Talk as things are moving along on the Road to WrestleMania! Let's get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is stunned as she asks, “what did we just witness?” Jey Uso returned and he didn’t choose Sami, though Jackie admits there may be more questions than answers now. Oh, Matt Camp is here as usual as well.

-To the video as Kevin Owens vs. Solo ends in a DQ because they aren’t beating Solo yet and KO doesn’t need to take a loss. Sami Zayn saves KO, but Owens won’t accept Sami offering to help him up and just rolls out of the ring. Hold that grudge KO!

-Later in the night Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso do battle and with both men down, Jey Uso shows up in the crowd to watch. Sami gets the win, which is a good thing, and then Jey gives Sami a hug before taking him out with a superkick. The reunited Bloodline lay down a beat down until Cody Rhodes runs in for the save.

-Great ending to the show and the crowd is so ready for Kevin Owens to reunite with Sami, but it is going to take time. Cody stepping in is a nice touch as it builds to his match with Roman.

-Jackie moves things along as we go to the video and see Omos destroy Dolph Ziggler (with Ali at ringside). Tree Slam ends the night for Ziggler and it is still weird that we are gettig Omos vs. Brock, but let’s see what Brock can do with someone that size. It should be a spectacle and I am sure it will be kept short, which works for Brock as we know.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with MVP and Omos. MVP puts over Dolph as a former two time World Champion and Omos squashed him. Omos tells us “The Giant tames The Beast at WrestleMania.”

-Jackie and Camp discuss Brock vs. Omos. Camp wonders if Brock can F5 Omos and really, that’s the main selling point for the match. What can Brock do with a dude that size?

-To the video as Baron Corbin continues to lose as he taps out to Chad Gable. Good on Gable for getting a win!

-Maxine and The Maximum Male Models are backstage with Byron. Maxine says her boys know that when she has a plan it always comes to fruition. Apparently The Models trust their moms gimmick and call Byron a geek. It seems they also give advice to Tiger Woods at The Masters. They talk about titillating the juices and Byron seems uncomfortable.

-Jackie and Camp bring up the reason this show was sold out: The return of John Cena. To the video as Austin Theory challenges Cena to a match at WrestleMania. Cena says no as he feels Theory doesn’t deserve it and runs him down as being someone the crowd doesn’t care about. Theory basically calls out Cena until he has no choice but to accept, though Cena does ask the crowd if they want to see it. Cena ball checks Theory on his way out. I like the LA Raider hat rip-off theme Cena has going on with his new hat.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Cena/Theory. Jackie is excited to see Cena at WrestleMania.

-Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is also official for WrestleMania as well. Jackie and Camp discuss Rollins vs. Theory and how Paul has done well in his limited time in a WWE ring. The match should be a BANGER as you know Rollins will do everything he can and Paul has shown he can hang.

-SmackDown this Friday we find out who faces GUNTHER at Mania and we will have more with The Bloodline.

-To the video as Piper Nevin gets a win over Nikki Cross. They are slowly rebuilding Piper and I can see her being a challenger to either Title over the summer.

-Piper is backstage and says what she did tonight was out of kindness. She put Nikki out of her misery and if she was cruel, she would still be beating the snot out of her. She questions why Nikki is obsessed with Candice. Piper only gives people what they deserve, and everyone is going to have to pay the piper and her currency is suffering.

-To the video as Johnny Gargano gets a win over Finn Balor thanks to a run-in from Edge. Good for Gargano, but this was more about getting us to the blow-off between Edge and Balor at WrestleMania.

-Edge has called out Balor for next week and they should set their Match for Mania. The question is will it be inside Hell In a Cell? It has to have some kind of stipulation.

-To the video as Lita and Becky celebrate with Trish Stratus, but get interrupted by Damage CTRL. Trish lays out the challenge for a Trios Match and Bayley accepts which gives us another match for WrestleMania. I suspect we still get a Tag Title Match at Mania featuring Ronda and Shayna. Perhaps they do that on night one and Damage CTRL helps cost Lita/Trish to put more heat on their Trios Match on Night Two.

-Camp plugs The Bump and the guests this week: Lita and Liv Morgan with Trish Stratus calling in as well.

-Camp plugs The Bump and the guests this week: Lita and Liv Morgan with Trish Stratus calling in as well.

-Jackie admits she is jealous of that guest list and would show up but she has another job (Let's Go Pens!). She wraps things up and we are out this week.