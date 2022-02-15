411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: Bianca On Her Gauntlet Win, Bobby Lashley Talks Strategy

411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: 02.14.22

-Moments ago, Seth Rollins got a win over Randy Orton thanks to interference Alpha Academy. Makes sense as Rollins in the Chamber and Orton is not.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry “The King” Lawler will be our special guest this week.

-Headlines: Damian Priest retains his US Title against AJ Styles. Bianca Belair wins the Women’s Gauntlet to claim the final entry spot in the Chamber. Heck of a run by Rhea Ripley. These matches are always fun and I like seeing someone get a long run like Rollins and Kofi in the past. We see highlights from the match as Rhea had several eliminations and went over 40 minutes before Bianca ended it with The KOD.

-Bianca Belair is backstage to talk about her win. Right now she is the happiest and will the advantage to the best of her ability. She credits Rhea for being a beast and showing out tonight. She will be ready for Saturday.

-Lawler is brought into the show and he has a towel with him as he didn’t get the memo about needing a toga tonight, Lawler also tells us that he forgot that he isn’t wearing any pants. Camp and Jackie just roll along with it. King loved the match and loved the slap-fest between Rhea and Bianca. He thinks Bianca entering last will make the different on Saturday. They discuss Alexa Bliss being the 6th person in the match and Lawler says she is nuttier than squirrel poop. The joke completely goes over Jackie’s head and then she laughs at herself when she finally understands. Jackie is great on this show and has been wonderful in this role!

-Next they discuss Becky Lynch vs. Lita and Camp thinks that Lita is in Becky’s head. Lawler says not to underestimate Lita and he believes she has another Championship run in her and Jackie is all for that.

-Back with Tomasso Ciampa showing up on RAW to continue his issues with Dolph Ziggler. That distraction leads to Dolph forgetting his partner which lets The Street Profits get the win over The Dirty Dawgz.

-Next they bring up Alpha Academy and we see their win over The Mysterios thanks to The Miz. Lots of run ins on this show. Miz lays out Rey with a Skull Crushing Finale as they will meet at Elimination Chamber.

-Alpha Academy is backstage with Kevin Patrick, who is sporting a yoga. KP is bummed they ruined Broga Night. Gable calls him ridiculous and calls him out for disrespecting Greco-Roman culture. Lesson here as Gable was deader than dead with Shorty G and now he is all over RAW killing it. You just need that one decent shot and then need to run with it.

-Back with footage of Priest getting the win over AJ Styles. I mean really neither man should have lost this one, but of the two options Priest getting a win over AJ the better call. Camp brings up the story that Priest has gotten things back on a better path after the recent losses.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP are backstage. MVP works in some Steiner Math again to hype up Lashley’s chances on Saturday inside The Elimination Chamber. Lashley’s strategy is that when his pod opens he beats up everyone in the ring. On Pat McAfee earlier, Brock Lesnar had a similar strategy as he said his strategy is to get in there and kill everyone. Check out the entire 50 minute interview Pat has with Brock. You won’t be disappointed.

-Lawler is back to hype up the danger of The Chamber. I mean, it is a lot safer with the new design which was probably needed as letting your top stars bounce around that old thing probably started to suck. Camp brings up Lashley being the only one in the match to win a Chamber and actually says “December to Dismember.”

-This is RAW Talk, but they have to plug Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg. Lawler agrees that this is one comeback too many with Goldberg and he would beat his house (if you have two) on Roman Reigns. Camp mentions Goldberg being one of the first to come from the football field to being a Champion and also mentions Ron Simmons. Lawler agrees that Goldberg is motivated and then brings up a good point as he says this Dome is in the middle of the desert and it is hot. He doesn’t think the conditions are going to do Goldberg any favors. Lawler says he is in the doghouse because he had to sit home and watch RAW on Valentine’s Day.

-Jackie wraps things up for the week and we are out.

-Speaking of which as I sat typing the above story the live feed on Peacock converted over to St Valentine’s Day Massacre from 1999 that featured the above mentioned Austin/McMahon cage match. Well, I’ll be! Thanks for reading!