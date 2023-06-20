411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: LA Knight Talks Logan Paul, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 06.19.23

-We start with video as Finn Balor attacks Seth Rollins from behind to start RAW and just lays the beats on him as a gaggle of officials try to stop him. Good stuff from Balor!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and Matt Camp is back after missing The SmackDown LowDown. They immediately start hyping NXT Gold Rush as tomorrow night Rollins defends against Bron Breakker. Camp notes Balor taking the match tomorrow isn’t smart, but it’s what he said he is going to do when he won the World Title.

-Moving on as Logan Paul is now part of the Men’s Money in The Bank Match, and Trish Stratus wins by DQ thanks to Becky Lynch and she is in the Woman’s Money in The Bank Match. First ladder match for Trish?

-To the video as Bronson Reed gets a win over Nakamura due to Ricochet accidentally getting involved. TSUNAMI!

-Bronson Reed is backstage with Byron Saxton. Reed notes he is in a good mood as he beat the only man to ever beat him in WWE. He wants to know where his opportunity is as he should be in MITB. He says he is not only Mr. Nice Guy, but he is a Top Guy! Hmm, that sounds familiar. SAY YEAH!

-NXT Gold Rush tomorrow night!

-To the video as Trish Stratus gets the win over Raquel Rodriguez by DQ when Becky Lynch tosses Trish after she attacks her. I guess that’s one way to get Trish into the match and continue the feud while also not having Raquel get pinned.

-The field is set for the Women’s MITB: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Iyo Sky, Bayley, Zoey Stark, and Trish Stratus. Not noted here but Bayley is defending her spot against Shotzi on SmackDown.

-Camp and Megan discuss The Women’s MITB and note that Trish and Zelina are on their own as the other four have someone else to count on as much as one can in a match like this.

-To the video where Logan Paul showed up and announced that because he is a star, he just had to make a call and he is in The Money in The Bank Ladder Match. He and Ricochet are going to shorten their careers to entertain us, and God Bless them for it. Ricochet shows up to interrupt as does LA Knight and wow, does the crowd love him. Give that man the briefcase! Santos gets in a few words and there here is Butch who just decides to punch Logan in the face. Everyone hits everyone and Logan gets a dive over the top onto everyone and then climbs the ladder. Good stuff!

-LA Knight is backstage (standing in front of a Wu-Tang neon sign) and he won’t complain about Logan being added. Logan is looking at The Megastar! He name drops The Killer Bees but is talking Wu-Tang and not Jim Brunzell. We all know it’s his game and it’s L A KNIGHT! Yeah! “Wu-Tang!”

-Camp and Megan discuss The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. I had Knight and Priest as the two favorites, but Logan Paul changes things as I can see a world where they let him win the briefcase. Personally, I would ride the popularity of Knight right now though.

-To the video as The Miz threw out an open challenge and it is answered by the returning Tomasso Ciampa, with his old music. He punches Miz in the face and the fight is on! Great to have him back and the crowd was happy to see him! Ciampa gets the win and now please get me to KO/Sami vs. DIY.

-Megan and Camp discuss Ciampa’s return! Again, great to have him back!

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance still to come!

-To the video as Carter and Chance get their first main roster win over Sonya and Chelsea. Speaking of Chelsea, her angry Karen video is awesome!

-Kayden and Katana are backstage with Byron to discuss their win. It’s nice to have some Tag Teams in the women’s division. They dance and get Byron to dance and can’t help but laugh at him.

-Megan dances as well, but Camp won’t go that far.

-To the video as our Main Event was a 6 Man Tag with Judgment Day against Cody/Sami/KO. Camp notes Judgment Day is now the dominate group in WWE due to all the issues with The Bloodline. Dom eats a Heluva Kick, and Stunner. Priest eats a Cross Rhodes and Cody gets the pin to send the crowd home happy.

-At Money in The Bank it’s Cody vs. Dom and the crowd should great for that.

-Plug for The Bump as the guests are Raquel Rodriguez and Pretty Deadly.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!