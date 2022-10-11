411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Seth Rollins Celebrates His US Title Win, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.10.22

-Well, that was an eventful RAW. Let’s get to it!

-We start with the DX hype video that played leading up to tonight’s RAW with the DX reunion that closed the show tied in. They have two words for us!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Peter Rosenberg will be joining the show later.

-Seth Rollins has Championship Gold once again as he is US Champion thanks to Brock Lesnar attacking Bobby Lashley. Sami takes a loss to Matt Riddle as the Bloodline feud with Jey continues. Dexter Lumis continues to stalk Miz!

-To the video as Candice gets an upset win over Bayley, but gets attacked by Damage CTRL after the match. Bianca tries to make the save but eats a knee from Bayley and the beat down is on.

-Damage CTRL is backstage with Cathy Kelley (wooo), and Bayley mocks her being back. Tonight was about Damage CTRL reminding the fans they are still in control of this division. Candice got lucky tonight because Bayley had a ladder match 2 days ago and was still sore and had bad ribs.

-Peter Rosenberg joins the show and he likes the tone of Bayley tonight. She wasn’t wrong in mentioning she had a ladder match two days ago, but it was still a big win for Candice.

-They discuss The DX reunion and Rosenberg is jealous of those who were at the show. He pimps tonight as one of the best episodes of RAW in years as DX was the least crazy part of the show. Camp brings up that there is a specialness in the air when WWE returns home to the New York area.

-Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins (New US Champ) still to come!

-Jack and Camp discuss Rey vs Dom. Camp brings up that the crowd hates Dom and now he is starting to feed off it.

-To the video as Judgment Day shows up during Rey’s match with Chad Gable. Rey gets the win and Dom tries to pick a fight, but Rey won’t bite. Judgment Day attack and Rey fights them off for a bit, but Dom cuts him off as apparently Rey has no friends now

-Cathy is backstage with Alpha Academy and she asks how they plan to turn around the bad luck in the last few weeks. Chad says he came to work today and it was a clown show with DX. Who is he supposed to wrestle with them using curse words? Tell em Chad! He will turn things around for the better!

-Jackie and Camp discuss curse words!

-To the video where AJ Styles faces down with Judgment Day and hugs Balor as he teases joining the group. Instead, Gallows and Anderson return to RAW as AJ is smart enough to get back up. Good pop for the Good Brothers. WWE is getting a little bit faction heavy and just in time for WarGames!

-Rosenberg is back to talk The Club! They discuss their history with Balor and throw out the idea of AJ finding more help to deal with Rhea.

-Seth Rollins still to come!

-Bray Wyatt distorted video plays.

-Jackie: “What the hell was that?” Camp tries to make sense of it and talks about being there at Extreme Rules and what it felt like in the building when Bray returned. Jackie wants to know what it all means and Camp says some stuff you are just here for the fun of it.

-To the video as Brock Lesnar returned and destroyed Lashley before his match with Seth Rollins. Of course Rollins is more than happy to pick the bones and he wins The US Title. He is now a Double Grand Slam winner along with The Miz. Effective way to protect Lashley and get the Title of him.

-Cathy is backstage with a very happy Seth Rollins. He congratulates Cathy on returning. He tapped out on Saturday but it was a strategic move as he needed to be healthy for tonight. Brilliant! He mentions Brooklyn is the sight of his first match in WWE and mentions The Shield, Team Hell No and Ryback and tells us to look it up on Peacock. GREAT MATCH! He is off to drink beer and eat pizza like he did 10 years ago.

-Camp brings up that Rollins took a loss a few days ago, but bounced back in a big way. An opportunity was presented and Rollins doesn’t need to be asked twice to take advantage. Lashley threw out a challenge to Lensar to meet him next week and this is obviously setting up a match at Crown Jewel because Brock likes money and he isn’t missing the Saudi show.

-Jackie wraps the show up and we are out this week.

