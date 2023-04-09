411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: GUNTHER & Rhea Ripley Talk WrestleMania

-Easter weekend brought family from out of town to my house and with all the egg hunts and such with my boys, I forgot about this show. Sorry for the delay. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Triple H announcing that The WWE Draft is returning in a few weeks. Every Superstar is eligible which I assume that means NXT as well.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Camp breaks out the Mel Kiper and Jay Glazer references and now it makes sense that they would have it in a few weeks as the NFL Draft is around that time as well.

-We start with GUNTHER as they note he is now the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of this century. To the video as Imperium and The Brawling Brutes have another match where they beat the stuffing out of each other. Sheamus gets the pin for his team as this looks to continue which is fine.

-GUNTHER is backstage with Imperium. They wish they always didn’t have a microphone in their face after each match. GUNTHER says their focus is always on the big picture and mentions Sheamus lost at WrestleMania when it really counted. They are laser focused on their mission which is to protect this sport. They are Imperium and the mat is sacred.

-Camp notes he talked to GUNTHER on The Bump and how you wouldn’t know he just had his first Mania Match as he is already focused on what is next. He puts over how GUNTHER is a master at the fundamentals.

-To the video as Liv Morgan and Raquel get a win over Nattie and Shotzi to give them another win before their Tag Title Match on Monday.

-Megan is backstage with Raquel and Liv and as always, they are quite happy. They talk about being confident after a hot WrestleMania (I mean, they lost) and then back to back wins. Liv talks down to people who think they shouldn’t be number one contenders and they can watch them being Tag Champions on Monday.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Monday’s Tag Title Match. Camp mentions Becky has the pressure of keeping the titles because if she loses, perhaps Lita goes back into retirement. I like that thought and they should play into that more.

-To the video as Kevin Owens gets attacked backstage by Solo as he drops a case on his knee. Later in the night Main Event Jey and Sami have their showdown. Solo gets involved and Jey gets the win. Solo beats the brakes off Sami but gets pulled off by Jey which pops the crowd huge. They really want to cheer Jey! It’s all a fake out though as Jey superkicks Sami and the beating is back on until Riddle makes the save. Thankfully, they remembered that Riddle was taken out by The Bloodline. I can go for a 6 Man Tag with Riddle joining KO and Sami!

-Camp and Jackie discuss all things Bloodline!

-To the video as Rhea gets a good reaction from the crowd and then they boo everyone else on Judgment Day. Finn still wants more of Edge it seems. Speaking of booing: Prison Dom is getting crazy heat and it’s awesome. He tells his dad and the rest of his family to go to hell. Puerto Rico is going to go crazy for this tag match.

-To the video as Rey and Santos took on Priest and Prison Dom. The LWO returning in 2023 is something I didn’t see coming, but I’m all for it. I’m sure they will sell a ton of t-shirts. Judgment Day gets the win which makes sense.

-Judgment Day is backstage as they are all impressed that Finn had to get 14 staples in his head. It’s all set-up to note that Charlotte was a 14 time Champion and Rhea took her crown. Priest is asked about Bad Bunny and he notes he will hold those thoughts for Monday Night. Pyro goes off in the arena and they note “we always end with a bang.”

-Jackie and Camp discuss Judgment Day’s week and we see a replay of Bad Bunny getting destroyed through the announce table. They also note the exchange between Zelina and Rhea Ripley. They tease we may see Zelina get a Title Shot in Puerto Rico. That makes sense as well.

-They plug Backlash and then Jackie wraps things up. Happy Easter and thanks for reading!