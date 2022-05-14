411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: ‘Talking Truth’

-Well, I wasn’t expecting to see the return of this series, but here we are. For those unaware this series takes 3 WWE stars or legends and has them shooting the breeze while eating brunch, lunch or dinner. Generally, the three people chosen have some kind of link to each other. Let’s get to it!

-Air Date: 05.13.22

-Run Time: 24:26

-The Menu: R-Truth, Carmella, and Dana Brooke

-Truth thanks the ladies for joining him and mentions they have all been 24/7 Champion. Carmella tells Truth she misses him and Dana points out she is always on her toes around Truth. He asks if she has the 24/7 Title with her and she tells him not worry about it.

-We get a montage of Truth winning The 24/7 Title and it must be said again: Truth is a National Treasure! Truth brings up the running gag where The Title was 7/11 I-95 South and European 24/7 Title because he is part European. Carmella asks him which part and he just smiles and says “the other part.”

-They have a discussion about types of water and Truth asks if they mind tap water from the faucet. The waiter shows up and his name is Doug. Truth: “that’s my dawg Doug.” Dana: “I loved that show!.”

-Truth brings up that Carmella double crossed him to win the 24/7 Title and we see flashback as she suckered Truth in with a sob story. Truth gives her a high five and Dana brings out the Title. Truth gets to touch it with one finger as Carmella asks if there is a ref around. Dana says she on Twitter before her birthday she wanted to win a Title before she turned 33 and on Nov 22, 2021 she won The 24/7 Title for the first time. Truth: “You did your dizzle.” Truth takes offense to the term janitor as he prefers “custodian.”

-We flashback to Truth dressed as a Christmas Tree and Tozawa as Snoopy as they are undercover trying to regain the 24/7 Title. Fantastic!

-Commercials!

-Carmella mentions her and Truth teamed together for about two years as we get highlights. Carmella to Truth: “you have been here for what, 45 years?” Ha! Dana calls Truth a vampire as they food comes out. Truth goes off about getting a scholarship in college for fruit picking. How can you not love this man? Truth tells them eating fruit is one of the keys to longevity and being able to adapt and transition in the business. Carmella mentions Truth always finds a way to make anything pitched to him work and Dana credits him for being positive. Truth says he never asks how or why and just does what they want. “Always be able to reinvent yourself and adapt.” We get a montage of different characters and gimmicks for Dana and Carmella. Truth: “If you can’t transition, you won’t nowhere.”

-They discuss the food as Truth tells them he is a good egg cooker, but he doesn’t eat them. Dana wants to know who Pretty Ricky is and we get footage of Truth playing the character. Pretty Ricky is Little Jimmy’s Uncle on his dad’s brother’s side who is kin to his mom’s sister. He is a player from way back in The Himalayas. “He’s European too.” Amazing!

-Truth mentions that Carmella’s dad was a wrestler and we see him as a JOB guy in a match with Razor Ramon. I read that somewhere and it’s cool they included footage of him here. Carmella says her favorite time with Truth was a signing they did at Mania Superstore. Every person that came in Truth responded to them “that’s odd.” It was a running joke and he says it was a way to kill time. “If you don’t laugh, you cry.”

-Truth brings up his short lived game show and we get highlights. BRING IT BACK! They played a game called 2 Truths and a Lie on the show and they try here. Truth butchers Dana’s attempt so he moves to Carmella. We learn that Carmella has never even been to Staten Island yet alone live there. She was also a dancer for Rhiana during The NBA All Star Game. Dana was a State Champion diver who hated getting her hair weight. Now Truth tells them he got a scholarship for swimming in school and Dana calls bull as Truth hates getting in water. They talk about different strokes and Truth combined the breast and butterfly into a new type.

-Carmella brings up she has her own wine and has Doug bring some out. She mentions she loves wine and she wanted to create a brand that empowered women and men. She calls it affordable while also being fancy. They toast and Truth just guzzles his wine which cracks up Dana and Carmella. He asks for another glass so he can sip with the ladies. They both compliment Carmella on the wine and Truth tells her he can taste some fruits in there. He asks Carmella if she stepped on them herself. Carmella plugs the website for her wine (capacagna.com). Truth wants a free one so he can do Tik-Tok to promote it.

-We wraps things up as Truth thanks them for joining him. Before they leave he wants all three of them to rap as “it doesn’t have to make sense, but it has to make sense.” They take turns coming up with bars and the agree to hit the pool up later. Truth: “my swim gear is in my room right now. Call me Aquaman!”

-This was fun as Truth is great and it made me miss what he brought to RAW Talk before they changed the format of that show. There was nothing ground breaking here, but it was an entertaining minutes of Truth being Truth and making people laugh. Thanks for reading!