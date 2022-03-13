411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 03.12.22: McIntyre Promises a Surprise Next Week, JBL Has A Message for Kevin Owens, More

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.12.22

-All the best to Big E! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Hall of Famer JBL will be joining the show later and they set the over/under at 3.5 for the numbers of times JBL calls Camp, “Max.”

-Headlines: Charlotte and Ronda brawled in the back, Drew continues to hunt down Corbin and Sasha/Naomi continue their quest for Tag Gold.

-Next we see Boogs pin Jey Uso to set up a Mania Tag Title Match which makes sense after The Usos attacked them last week.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Boogs and Nakamura. Boogs is favoring his shoulder, but it’s all good as they will be victorious at Mania. Boogs tells us that he and Nakamura are a solid unit as they have spent time surfing and hiking. The outdoors has put hair on their chest and they are coming to Mania to scrap. Boogs sings a little as Nakamura says they will be new Champions!

-JBL joins the show and he immediately calls Camp, Max three times and promises he will hit the over. He puts over The Usos but loves Boogs and Nakamura. He compares Boogs to Rick Steiner. Camp mentions Nakamura has had a WWE Title Match at Mania and been a champion several times while this is new for Boogs. JBL will be back later in the show.

-Drew McIntyre, Natalya and Shayna Baszler will be joining the show.

-Back with a pissed off Brock calling out Roman Reigns, but Paul Heyman answers to tell us that Roman is not here tonight. Brock asks Paul who is going to protect him with Roman gone. Heyman shits his pants and takes off running. Brock running full sprint at someone is terrifying. Massive men like that shouldn’t move like that.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Heyman running for his life and what Roman did to Brock last week at MSG. Camp gets a sick burn as he mentions Heyman was running like someone was trying to get money he owed them like it was 1999. Ouch!

-Happy Corbin had a crew take out the Viking Raiders and then turned their attention to Drew McIntyre. I mean, Moss, Jinder, and Shanky is certainly a crew. They gain a brief advantage, but Drew takes them out in short order to send Corbin packing.

-Kayla is backstage with Drew and he is concerned about how intelligent other WWE Superstars are. He questions why anyone would side with Corbin knowing Drew is after him. He gave Corbin a front row seat of what he can do and next week he has his own surprises. BRING BACK HEATH!

-Camp brings up that Corbin retired Kurt Angle at WrestleMania.

-Back with the Charlotte/Ronda brawl in the parking lot area of the arena. Charlotte needed to get an upper hand at some point and this was a solid way. Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Next we see Naomi and Sasha knock off Natalya and Shayna. Zelina gets involved to throw more build to the Triple Threat Tag Title Match at Mania. Camp thinks Zelina and Carmella are worried by their actions tonight.

-Natalya and Shayna are backstage waiting for Kayla. Nattie talks about how underappreciated Shayna is and Shayna talks about all the World Records Nattie holds. Kayla just walks away as they rage against not being in the Tag Title Match and Nattie says she may have to take Sonya to dinner to change this.

-We got back to Jackie and Camp as they bring JBL back on the show. JBL is all for Shayna and Nattie being part of the match and with all this teasing, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before they are added. Just don’t give us a marathon gauntlet like last year. They discuss the three teams that are in the match and how much chemistry means.

-Jackie brings up Kevin Owens and wants JBL’s reaction to Austin accepting the invitation. He puts over how Austin delivered every night in The Attitude Era and sold out building after building. He just wants Kevin to stay healthy and make it to Mania where Austin will stomp a mud hole in him.

-Camp throws to KO’s promo from Monday where he ran down JBL. Camp will talk to KO on The Bump and wants a message from JBL. He says that if KO was on life support he would unplug him to charge his iphone. He will give KO a ride to the arena if needed as KO is playing the role of a sacrificial lamb.

-Jackie calls JBL spicy to continue that running gag. Before wrapping up Camp and Jackie give their best wishes to Big E.

-Best wishes again to Big E. All that needs said this week!