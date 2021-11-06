411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 11.06.21 – Ricochet Wants a Match with Nakamura, Sami Zayn on Being SmackDown’s Elder Statesman and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 11.06.21

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and Talking Smack and she is joined by her co-host, Matt Camp. They quickly throw to video of Roman Reigns from SmackDown as he is trying to figure out how The Usos lost to New Day. King Woods and Sir Kofi interrupt and propose a bend the knee match between himself and Jimmy Uso with Jimmy kneeling to Woods if he loses and Woods kneeling to Reigns if he loses.

-Next they touch on Ricochet accepting Drew’s open challenge before quickly moving to the Sonya/Naomi feud. Naomi gets a win over Shayna, but Sonya restarts the match and Shayna chokes Naomi out for the win.

-Kayla is backstage with Sonya Deville, who was talking things over with Shayna. Sonya tells Kayla the rules are the rules and she only enforced them as a WWE official and then takes her leave leaving Kayla frustrated.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Ricochet and Sami still to come on the show. Nice!

-Back and we learn that Jackie is a Cesaro fan as him being in the ring makes her happy. Good to know! Cesaro and Mansoor get a tag match and thankfully lose to Garza and Carrillo. Look, I love Cesaro, but a thrown together team doesn’t need to be beating Garza and Carrillo. I am also a sucker for Carrillo and Garza because I have spent 18 months watching them on Main Event before this push. Camp predicts they will be tag team champions and I sure hope so.

-Next to Drew’s Open Challenge which is answered by Ricochet. We see highlights from the match and while short it was fun. Ricochet bumped like a mad man and that ending was absolutely sick as Drew hit a Claymore on Ricochet as he tried a moonsault. I believe a similar spot was done between Ricochet and Cole in NXT.

-Later in the night Ali proposes forming a team with Ricochet and Ricochet shuts that down as he calls Ali a jerk. It’s a beautiful thing seeing all my Main Event children showing up on SmackDown!

-Back to Kayla as she is standing by with Ricochet. The goal going forward for Ricochet is to prove he is one of the most entertaining sports entertainers this company has. Ricochet mentions he has known Ali a long time and he was just cutting things off before it went any further. Ricochet is looking forward to new competition on SmackDown and names Nakamura, Sami, and Hit Row. Swerve vs. Ricochet? Yeah, give me all of that!

-Back as we see Hit Row and Sami Zany have issues with each other. That leads to Kayla being backstage with Sami as former Talking Smack hosts reunite! Sami mentions he is the longest tenured member of SmackDown and is the elder statesmen. He feels it is his place to share what he values with the new roster, so SmackDown cultivates those values. He walks off as a new kid is leaving his water bottle behind.

-Camp puts over that Sami has told him that people leaving getting advice from him. Jackie isn’t buying it and wonders where Sami is going with this. She does admit she likes Sami a lot as Canadians need to stick together.

-Now we go back to where we started as we see highlights of Woods vs. Jimmy Uso. The ref catches the Usos trying to cheat and that leads to Woods using the tights for the win. Roman is not pleased and Woods gets forced to watch as The Usos destroy Sir Kofi. Roman beating down New Day is obviously leading to Big E coming in for the showdown to build to their Survivor Series match. Jackie brings up that New Day needs Big E to even the numbers, but he is on RAW. They wonder how New Day responds next and as for this week they are out of time.

-Another show in a long line of them for this show. As always it’s a fine way to recap SmackDown in less than 25 minutes. Thanks for reading!