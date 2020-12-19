411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: The Rock On His Debut, Kevin Owens Has a Message For Roman, More

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 12.18.20

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to this special hour long edition of Talking Smack and she is joined by Booker T. Paul Heyman also makes his way out to take his normal seat as the co-host. Kayla brings up that Paul can’t be happy after Team Roman saw Owens emerge from being buried under the TLC weapons. Booker compares KO to Rocky as he has taken a beating and quotes Duke with “we don’t need a man like that in our lives. Let it go.”

-Heyman finally gets his mic on and he greets Booker T and tells him he is honored. Paul is then at a loss for words before getting his thoughts together. He talks about KO and how he keeps taking beatings from Roman Reigns. He is not a masochist but a martyr. Heyman says he fears Kevin Owens because he fears what KO is going to bring out of Roman Reigns. He also fears Roman Reigns and says he is a very dangerous man. Roman is willing to make Kevin pay a price and sacrifice everything to make KO fail to replace him as Head of the Table. KO will learn from his hospital bed to fear Roman Reigns.

-Our first guest is Carmella and Booker notes that she is looking real good. Kayla apologizes as she introduced Sasha by mistake. Carmella says she was one step ahead of Sasha tonight like always. Kayla says they should have invited them to the Toast and Carmella questions why she would waste her good champagne on her. Booker tells Carmella that she needs to be ready and he admits that he doesn’t like Sasha, but he respects her IQ. He doesn’t know if Carmella has the IQ to match Sasha which causes Carmella to mention she has defended her title against Charlotte and beaten Asuka. She has also won the first two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal. We’ve heard all this over and over the last few times she has been on Talking Smack. Booker concedes that Carmella came back with a good retort. Booker tells her he meant no disrespect as Carmella takes her leave.

-Back with One Glass with Jay Glazer as he interviews The Rock. We get a snippet as The Rock talks about his debut and being a white meat babyface the fans grew to hate and he had to smile through it. He kept pushing to Vince he needed to turn heel and just wanted a minute on the mic on RAW and Vince gave it to him. The Rock joined The Nation, got that chance on the mic and the rest is history. The Rock knew that night there was no going back from being authentic.

-The SmackDown Tag Champions, The Street Profits are out as the next guests. Montez mentions they have yet to be pinned for not only these titles, but the RAW ones they held. Booker asks Paul his thoughts of the SP and he calls them the best tag team of this generation. He points out they brought the best tag team division to SmackDown which is the A show. The Profits are just glowing in all this praise and thank Heyman for the kind words.

-Sami Zayn interrupts with his 2 Sami Award trophies. He doesn’t want to ruin anyone’s night and tells the SP to shut their mouths for a few seconds. He wants to know if anyone has answers as to how Big E won SuperStar of the Year. Kayla can’t stop laughing as the Profits question what Sami is doing. Booker says he doesn’t know how it happened and Sami mentions Booker was due for a Life Time Achievement Award. The Profits laugh at Sami and make jokes about the missing Sami award. Sami tells Dawkins he looks like garbage compared to everyone else who is in a suit or tuxedo. Sami has a message for Big E as he tells him this is not over. He is coming for him and heads are going to roll. Sami leaves without his mic and Heyman calls him out on it. He then says this is why the truck gets mad at him.

-Next Wednesday is The Slammy Awards which will be hosted by R Truth. That should be fun!

-FOX’s Charlotte Wilder did an interview with Sasha Banks on her show to go over The Year of Sasha Banks. At the age of 28 Sasha has accomplished so much. Back in June she and Bayley won the Tag Titles. Sasha says the second time was more delicious as it was amazing. It was the start of taking over the whole damn company. Next she became 2 Banks Belts and is asked her favorite part of the run. She loved being able to step up and act like she owned the company. It was the greatest time she has ever had. Next she beats Bayley inside Hell of a Cell and Sasha says her next guest is to be CEO of WWE.

-Kayla brings up the ending of SmackDown and wants to know if Paul has any thoughts. Booker says the story is not only the way the show ended, but how it began. He asks Paul, man to man, about Roman being a privileged kid while KO is a guy that has come from nothing. Booker knows what it’s like to be in KO’s spot and he has watched KO scratch and fight to get to this spot. He has nothing to lose and that could be the most dangerous opponent for someone like Roman. Heyman agrees that KO is a dangerous competitor and that KO isn’t the stereotypical WWE Superstar. Roman knows how dangerous Owens can be and that pushes him. Roman is going to be pushed beyond his limits on Sunday and God help Kevin Owens on Sunday. Kayla asks Heyman if he is okay with being on set when KO shows up later. Heyman laughs and asks if he is supposed to act like an 80s wrestling manager and run away. He knows if something happens, Booker is here.

-Back and Bayley is our next guest coming off her win over Bianca this evening. She is singing and in a great mood as she mocks Bianca. Booker congratulates her on a beautiful victory. Bayley jumps on Kayla for mentioning that she said Bianca was overrated. She has always stated Bianca has amazing potential, but that is down the road. Booker says he was never the biggest fan of Bayley and always said she isn’t great at anything, but good at everything. Bayley likes that as Booker says that all she does is win and that leads to more singing. Heyman says he is admiring great talent and that Bayley should be SD Women’s Champion. He calls her his favorite female athlete on SmackDown and thinks she should be the host of Talking Smack. She would love to be sitting next to him every week. Bayley knows Bianca is coming after her because she is the top dog and you have to go through her to get to the SD Women’s Title. Bayley’s music plays her off set as she mentions she wasn’t done yet, but we have a commercial to get to.

-Kevin Owens is here and he immediately goes to stand next to Paul Heyman. This is going to be great! He asks Kayla if he can have her seat. He offers a hand as Heyman flinches. Paul says if he doesn’t shake his hand he will smack him and if he does shake his hand he will put him through the glass table. KO says it is a respect thing and Heyman shakes his hand. KO just wants Heyman to listen for now and then he can say what he wants to. “Paul I know you always say nothing but the truth. But earlier on Talking Smack, you lied. You don’t fear what Kevin Owens is going to bring out of Roman on Sunday. You are scared, but you are scared because you have followed my career for a very long time. Well before WWE. You have seen me put my body through things and endure things that nobody should when the stakes are nothing compared to what they will be on Sunday. What you fear is the fact you know what I said at the end of SmackDown is true. You know I will stop at nothing to take the Universal Title back. You know that except for my wife, kids and parents there is nothing I am not willing to sacrifice to get that title back. Paul, I have a message for you and I know you love to play the innocent messenger as that is all you are. I am going to humor you and pretend that is true as I have a message for you to bring back to Roman. I need you to make sure Roman understands that come Sunday your boy is in trouble. After tonight as important as winning the Universal Title back is to me, beating….BEATING Roman Reigns is even more important. Do you understand what I just said? Okay. Paul, I lied as I won’t let you say anything back to me. Quite frankly I know you would have a rebuttal. Normally, I would let you say what you want to say, but I don’t have the patience. I don’t have the interest to hear a single world coming out of your mouth and if you try to speak I will knock your teeth down your throat right here right now. So just don’t do it. Just shut up and process what I just told you now. Find Roman and give him my message. Please!” KO asks Heyman to shake his hand again and KO laughs as Heyman tries to pull away. “After I beat Roman on Sunday, you have my number. Call me and then we can talk.” Kayla asks Paul if he is okay as we head to a break. That was amazing and you believed every single word KO said and bought into the fear on Heyman’s face. Amazing, amazing amazing!

-Back with Kayla running down the card on Sunday. She talks Orton/Fiend and thinks this is a situation Randy should maybe avoid. Heyman has nothing to add as Kayla understands that Paul might still be flustered. Booker and Kayla move on to AJ/Drew. Booker is looking forward to the match and they try to involve Paul again, but no dice. Booker picks Sasha on Sunday and Paul still has no time for this. Next they move to Reigns vs KO and Booker wants Paul’s thoughts. Paul takes out his ear piece as Booker says this is going to be big news. They set the stage for Paul and he gets flustered as he thanks them for their help.

-The closing segment carried this show and Sami being Sami was also a hi-light. The Rock stuff was the same story we have heard countless times, but it was a way to promote his interview with a member of the FOX Sports staff as was the Sasha interview. Overall, this was a solid show that stuck the landing in building towards TLC on the SmackDown side. Thanks for reading!