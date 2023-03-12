411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 03.11.23: Jey Uso Calls Out Sami Zayn, More

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 03.11.23

-We jump right to the video as Sami Zayn attacks Jey Uso from behind and we get a brawl with The Usos against Sami and Cody Rhodes. Fun brawl and Pittsburgh was hot for it (no, I was not there sadly). Cody raises Sami’s hand as they are doing a masterful job of making sure the crowd doesn’t have to pick sides.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is alone in studio as Matt Camp is under the weather, but he is here from his home (I assume).

-To the video as we see the close of The Fatal 5 Way to crown a number one contender for GUNTHER’S IC Title. Drew and Sheamus each hit their finishers on someone else and get a simultaneous pin. The crowd starts a Triple Threat chant which is what has been rumored.

-Sheamus and The Brutes are backstage. Sheamus calls Drew a grave robbing bastard as I guess they are back to being enemies. Sheamus wants to be The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion and Drew is going behind his back. The Brutes try to calm Sheamus down and he wants no parts of that as he storms off. Love that Pittsburgh Penguin logo on the doors! Go Pens! Smashed Philly today!

-Camp points out that anytime you see Sheamus and Drew feuding they can be best friends the next week. Next week Drew vs. Sheamus with the winner going to Mania against GUNTHER. I still think we end up getting the Triple Threat, but we will see.

-Prison Dom and Rhea and The Usos still to come!

-Back with Jackie recapping the news that Rey Mysterio will be inducted into The Hall of Fame this year. Wasn’t expecting that one, but it’s obviously well deserved. It’s also pretty cool that Konnan is apparently going to induct Rey.

-To the video as Legado Del Fantasma took on Judgment Day in a fun match. I like that LDF is working as a face team based on respect for Rey. Then if they ever need to down the line, Santos can turn on Rey. Judgment Day get the win.

-After the match Prison Dom thinks Rey belongs in the deadbeat dad Hall of Fame and then says he should have been Eddie’s son. Rey still refuses to fight his son though he ducks Dom charging at him which sends Dom to the floor. They are doing a great job building to this eventual match and they way they are doing it makes sense as they have to be careful to make sure Dom gets no sympathy when Rey finally does fight back.

-To the video as Charlotte beats Shotzi while Rhea watches to continue the build to their match. Again, Rhea needs to win this one, but they can’t close Night One with this match. It has to be the Tag Title Match we all assume we are getting.

-Rhea and Prison Dom are backstage with Megan. Dom doubles down on the idea that his dad should be in the deadbeat dad Hall of Fame. “He is washed and he is old.” Rhea then tells us she lives rent free in Charlotte’s head and she is taking her Championship at Mania. They basically repeated what they said on SmackDown here.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Rhea vs. Charlotte and Camp again goes over that every match Charlotte has had at Mania has been a Championship Match including a win over Rhea for The NXT Title.

-Next they discuss Dom vs. Rey and Camp doesn’t think Rey will cross that line as once he does, there is no going back. Jackie is heartbroken over the father/son issues and is worried Rey’s night will be tarnished.

-RAW this week: Brock and Omos face to face and Edge calls out Finn Balor.

-To the video as The Viking Raiders got a win over Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Again, the WWE is actually making an attempt at building a tag division.

-Jackie and Camp discuss The Viking Raiders getting the win and how teams are jockeying for position below The Usos.

-Speaking of The Usos: Jey Uso explains why he chose The Bloodline and it is pretty obvious: Jimmy is his blood, his brother. As people pointed out online, Jey never said he did it for Roman. They call out Cody Rhodes and he answers the call. Cody won’t back down and that draws out Sami Zayn who attacks from behind. All four men brawl to a great reaction from the crowd.

-The Usos are backstage and note Cody has no idea what he is up against. Jimmy says they will let Roman handle Cody. Jey gets serious and tells Sami he will see him in the middle of the ring next week.

-Camp wonders how personal this is and questions if Jey is doing this just for Jimmy instead of for the entire Bloodline. He calls back to how Jey is always out to protect Jimmy. What makes this story so great is they have two and half years to call back to.

Jackie tells Camp to get his rest so he can be healthy and back for RAW Talk. She wraps up the show and we are out this week.