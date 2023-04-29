411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 04.29.23

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show as I assume Jackie is doing NHL coverage. Matt Camp is here as well and they quickly cover the the first 4 rounds of Draft Picks that were covered on SmackDown.

-Here we go with more Draft Picks:

-RAW: The Viking Raiders and Valhalla, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Maximum Male Models Trio

-SmackDown: Hit Row

-Dexter being on the same show with Indi makes sense as they can have fun with that. I assume Gargano is going to stay there as well as they are thankfully keeping families together. Other than The Viking Raiders changing, the rest are basically staying where they have been.

-To the video as Rhea Ripley shows up and attacks Zelina after she gets a win. Zelina fights off the attack and lands a Tornado DDT to give her some shine before Backlash.

-Rhea Ripley is backstage with Megan and notes she is the favorite heading into Backlash and that’s smart as she is running through Zelina. Megan asks about The Draft and Rhea notes she is going to be a Champion no matter where she goes. The SmackDown Title comes with her no matter where she goes and she is aware that Bianca is now on SmackDown with the RAW Title.

-Stanford brings up that the rosters don’t go into effect until the RAW after Backlash. I can’t see Zelina dropping the Title at Backlash. I just don’t want them doing a Title Swap again as it screws with title history and is just dumb. Get creative and figure out a better way out of this mess. Perhaps stop calling them the RAW and SmackDown Titles? Let the women have a WWE and World Title so we don’t have this issue anymore. Do the same for The Tag Titles when they get split again.

-Speaking of Tag Titles: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are still to come and Nakamura will be here as well.

-More news as it seems Omos is a Free Agent due to negotiations from MVP.

-Well, I guess we have more free agents: Mustafa Ali (someone has a sense of humor), Dolph Ziggler, and Von Wagner.

-To the video as we see highlights from a fun tag match between The LWO, The Street Profits, and Ricochet/Braun. The Street Profits get the win which makes sense as they were drafted to SmackDown and it gives them a win to pay off being the only team of the 3 to be drafted.

-To the video as Nakamura was attacked backstage by Karrion Kross and I would assume Kross ends up on RAW as well to continue that feud, but maybe they will throw in a curveball.

-Megan is backstage with Shinsuke Nakamura and we are told that Nakamura will face Kross next week on SmackDown. Well, maybe Kross stays on SmackDown, and Nakamura puts him over on his way to RAW. Nakamura sells the earlier attack and tells Kross he is ready.

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn next and some more breaking news.

-More Picks:

-SmackDown: Lacey Evans

-RAW: Apollo Crews, Natalya, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh

-We go to NXT where JD McDonagh talks about being drafted to RAW. He talks about wrestling since he was 12 and he isn’t going to just be a number. He is thinking Triple Crown and Grand Slam. It all begins May 8th.

-To the video as see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retain their Tag Titles in the rematch with The Usos. No help from Solo as he was taken out by Riddle. The Usos have some explaining to do to Roman now!

-KO and Sami are backstage and are congratulated on the win. Sami says they put things to rest tonight and he isn’t looking past what they accomplished tonight. KO is tired of talking and he doesn’t care where they go as they are the best team in the WWE. He rages against Solo being named Solo when he is never alone. “His name should be I have a lot of friends that I love being with.” Kevin Owens then says ass a lot and knows they will bleep it so he keeps saying it. “We won’t talk about in the car as I am riding Solo which means alone.” This was by far the best interview segment this show has had in forever!

-Camp and Stanford discuss the six-man tag at Backlash!

-The Draft continues on RAW this Monday!

The Draft continues on RAW this Monday!