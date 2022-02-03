Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.2.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

LETS GOOOOOOO!!!

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means…

AEW RECAP STARTS HERE!



Match 1: Jon Moxley vs Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy and Danhausen)

Wheeler goes for an immediate dropkick, but Jon dodges it, and tries for a clothesline. Lockup and Moxley with the go behind into a side headlock. Shoulder tackle to Wheeler, and Mox stares down Dan. Wheeler up, Moley locks the left arm, Wheeler from behind, Moxley turns into it, Wheeler rolls out and hits an arm drag. Another sends Moxley to the outside where he goes face to face with Orange Cassidy. This distraction allows Yuta to dive out of the ring, only for Jon to catch him in a Sleeper! Back body drop attempt, but Yuta escapes and hits a dropkick! Yuta grabs Jon and sends him into the ring. Yuta springboards, tries for a dropkick, Jon side steps, grabs the head, hits a sick ass front suplex, releasing Yuta in the air. Stomp from Jon. Another stomp. Cover. 1..2…NO!!! Chop to Yuta. Chop from Wheeler. They trade another pair. Yuta to the outside. STF from Moxley. He sits Yuta on the top rope then rakes the shit out of Yuta’s back. He locks the head, Yuta punches the kidneys. Headbutt to Jon. Yuta flies, lands on his feet, rolls through, dropkick to Moxley! Jon misses a clothesline. Inverted Atomic Drop. Kick to the face, running clothesline in the corner! Yuta to the top rope, Moxley rolls out, lands on the apron, Yuta hops odwn, they both try to kick. Moxley with a bunch of headbutts, then a DDT to the apron! Jon sends Yuta back into the ring. Orange is there again. Jon turns, Danhausen points angrily! Yuta flies! Crossbody off the top rope!!!

Yuta sends Jon into the ring, German to Jon! Bridge for 1..2..NO!!! Moxley with a go behind, Yuta rolls him up for 1..2…NO!!! Jon shoots him, CUTTER TO YUTA!!!! YUTA IS STUNNED!!! Double underhook! Yuta escapes, catches an arm and drops Moxley! He heads to the top rope! Yuta flies! Splash! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Yuta hits the ropes, wheelbarrow, but Moxley with a sleeper!!

Moxley turns Yuta, hits a huge clothesline! Elbows to the side of the head over and over and over. Double underhook! Paradigm Shift! Cover for 1…2…3..!!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Some may be upset about the amount of time Yuta got, but damn man, why shouldn’t he get ten minutes! I enjoyed this opener, and Moxley is lookin real real good.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: About 10 minutes

Moxley celebrates in the ring, turns, and Daniel Bryan is in the ring!!! He’s all smiles!! Jon stares him down, paces a bit. Daniel has a mic.

Bryan straight up: “Do you guys want to see us fight?”

For a long time, says Bryan, he wanted to see them fight, too. Because Moxley was different. Bryan wanted to see what he’s had, but since he’s come back, we’ve seen a new Moxley. Give it up for him. Deep inside of Bryan, there has always been a part that wanted to test him. He saw Jon, watching as the World Champion, and he was the BEST AEW World Champion. If he had a little support, he’d still be AEW Champion. This is when Bryan realized that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson shouldn’t be fighting, they should be fighting together.

There is no reason why some millennial cowboy should be champion. The loser creating a VLOG shouldn’t be the TNT Champion. Together, they could run this place. If they wanna be tag team champs, they can be. If they wanna take some of these young guys, like Wheeler, you see him…he’s coming out with jokes! Coming out with OC and Danhausen. What if they took someone like Yuta under their wings. Someone like Garcia away from 2point0 and THEY mentored him. What about Lee Moriarity and took him under their wings.

Moxley gives the camera the look like Bryan is delusional. Bryan knows this is a lot, so he doesn’t have to answer right now, but he wants Moxley to think about it – the possibilities. Think about all the positive things, all the greatness that they can create and the legacy that Jon Moxley wants to leave.

Bryan tells Moxley to think about it, then leaves.

CM Punk v MJF package.

When we return, Brandi Rhodes is in the ring.

Oh boy…

She says she loves it here, everyone is so nice in Cleveland. Or Chicago. Whatever. It’s the same thing.

Lambert is here to shut her up. He is mad she has started believing her own bullshit. They may have given her a reality show, but she needs a reality check. He’s going to give it a shot.

Brandi can pretend Cody earned his spot, pretend that Chief Brand Officer is a real title, and not just something given to her to stroke her. You can even pretend that her “Brandi From the Block” bullshit accent isn’t as fake as her tits. Hahahaha.

What you cant pretend is that even standing next to Lambert, he almost feels like a decent human being standing next to her. Brandi tells Ethan the only reason they hired him was to get to Josh Alexander. But let’s keep it between her and Lambert. Why do they have beef? They should get to know each other. Lambert is doin well. 5 time gym of the year, most champs on his team in history.

STFU chant. Lol.

She asks if the crowd is done. Things are going pretty good for him but not great. It is a little telling that his best fighter got his ass knocked out by Jake Paul. All she is trying to say is that he should spend a little less time at AEW and a little more time with his own team.

Lambert, says wow. All that charm, and a quick wit? Cody is a lucky man. Don’t you think it’s time they all go heel, because the only face turn is the one from her old job, where she was turned face down. Um….

SLAP from Brandi.

Lambert had a feeling she was in a fighting move, and probably not the only one that wants to beat her ass. He’s got some things to do before he gets cancelled, though, so he has a better idea.

Here is….

Paige Van Somethin or Other.

She enters the ring, shoots for Brandi, Brandi lays in some soft punches, and ut comes the entire women’s locker room to hold the two back from one another.

Ugh……

This is hitting a mark, but really not the one they want it to.

Matt talks to Private Party, he’s upset with them. Matt wants the title. In comes Andrade. He says that they lost last week, and Matt was embarrassed and angry. This week, for the TNT Chmapionship, Isaiah is taking on Sammy. Andrade has him. He doesn’t want mistakes. Kassidy says he’ll take the title and maybe take his girl.

What’s the status with Darby, says Matt. Andrade says you know the business. Maybe he wants more money. Money talks, says Andrade.

Weird.



Match 2: Penta and Pac vs Brody King and Malakai Black

Pac is wearing a wrap around his eyes. He is walked out by Abraham. Black checks to see if Pac can actually see anything. Black gives him one more chance to leave the ring. Black punches, Pac ducks under it, turns and says no .He’s sent into the ropes, slides under, hops oer out of the corner, fips up and stands then turns towards Black. Black runs, Pack kicks, another kick, another kick, hits the ropes, dropkick to the face.

Pac removes the blindfold! HE CAN SEE!!! Penta dropkicks Brody out of the ring. Pack kicks Black off the apron. Penta and Pac in the ring, hit the ropes, they both dive over opposite sides!!! Pac on the outside near the ramp. He grabs Black and sends him into the ring. Tag to Penta. Pac holds the legs. Penta dives with a dropkick to the nuts! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kick to the leg of Black. Penta attacks the back, sends Black reeling, chop on the ropes. Antoher chop. Tag to Pac. Elbow drop to the back of Black. He locks the head, in comes Brody who just drops Pac hard.

We come back from a break, and Black and Pac are in the ring. Right hands, kick form Pac, high knee from Black. He blocks a right hand, pac misses a right, flurry of kicks, trip form Black, hits the ropes, running knee to the afce. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Black hits the rope and hits another knee. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Pac sends him to the ropes, hits a German! Locks the head, Brainbuster! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Brody breaks it up. Kick from Penta to Brody! Right hand to Penta. Penta hits one, they go back and forth! Brody sends Petna to the outside hits the apron, Penta rolls inside, high kick to Brody, dives over the top rope onto Brody! Penta re-enters, hits the ropes. He dives and floats over the top rope onto Brody! Pac in the corner, he calls for Penta. Black stands in the opposite corner. Pac runs, Black hops over, Penta with a superkick, Pac with one of his own! Tag to Penta! Pac heads to the top rope, Penta packages Black up! Brody on the apron! He shoves Pac off, Blackflips over Penta!

BLACK MIST! Tag to Brody! Dante’s Inferno! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Malakai Black and Brody King

Good lord, I’ve missed Pac. That was great.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:19

Cole is here! He is pissed. He is tired of hearing that Orange Cassidy beat him That was a fluke, and his record reflects just that. Even him, with this undefeated singles record, he doesn’t get the respect. He’s one of the best damned wrestlers on the planet, and has been for years. Everyone will see a ne side. In two nights, he will fight Evil Uno, and after he hurts and beats him, the entire world will know what he wants.



Match 3: Ruby Soho vs Nyla Rose

Ruby attacks IMMEDIATELY! She tries to get some moves in, but Nyla trucks her to slow her down. Body slam sends Ruby down hard. Nyla locks the head from the front, then hits a suplex. Nyla covers for 1..2…NO!!! Nyla bites the fingers of Ruby. Nyla with shoulders into the corner. She boots Ruby in the face as Vickie laughs at her. Nyla chokes Ruby up on the bottom rope. Chop from Ruby. Headbutt from Nyla. Ruby with a body slam. A leg drop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ruby favors the back. Nyla pulls back on her nose. Ruby escapes, hit the ropes, Nyla with a Death Valley Driver.

Back from the break, and Nyla has Ruby hurting on the apron. Headbutt from Ruby. She decides to try and lift Nyla, does so. Ruby drops Nyla face first on the apron! Spinebuster from Nyla on the outside! Nyla sends Ruby into the ring. Nyla follows. She locks the head. Looking for Beast Bomb, Ruby floats out, NO FUTURE KICK! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Vickie helps with the rope break! Aubrey holds Ruby back, but Ruby runs out of the ring to go after Vivckie. She grabs her hair, but Nyla is here to grab Ruby from behind. She pulls ruby up on the apron, drags her into the ring and hits a neckbreaker through the ropes as Vickie screams. Nyla to the top rope. Ruby with a chop! Ruby hops up, tries for a rana, but Nyla holds on. Ruby hits some rights and hops down.

Right hand from Ruby. She tries for a No Future, but totally misses and Nyla hits a senton. Beast Bomb! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Nyla Rose

That ending was just a bit weird. Started slow, but built up pretty good and would have been great if it wasn’t for that odd ending.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:45

Tony is in the ring and he introduces Hangman Adam Page! He brings up the upcoming death match. He asks Page about it.

Page says he’s been champion for 81 days, and he’s defended it twice. He came out at the beginning of the year and begged and pleaded for a challenger, and here he is still waiting. He has a five month baby at home, there’s a foot of store outside, and his flight home is probably getting cancelled. He doesn’t give a shit about the match next week, because he needs something – anything – and he needs it tonight. He knows Lance is back there, so let’s get it down tonight.

Here comes Lambert….again. He is surprised Page even showed up here. He figured a soft ass cowboy like Page would feel better at Cleveland.

Page tells him to shut up, but Jake tells him to shut up, little boy.

Jake says people are telling him that you’re starting to act different, looking behind him. Is he having bad dreams? A Nightmare? What is it? Smell something? He smells something. It’s fear.

Archer comes out, tells both men to shut up, and guns it towards the ring. Page flies with a suicide dive! He sends Archer into the ringsteps. Lambert hits Page with a chair! Lol. Page no sell it. He looks to hit a Buckshot but Archer hits him with a chair! Archer sets the steps up, then drops Page on them! Archer lifts Page for the Blackout, and sends him INTO the table!

Jericho has some words. He brings up last week. Why did Santana and Ortiz do what they did? For Kingston? Because they started together? They started AEW together! No one has more influence than Jericho in AEW. He wants to hear from them, face to face, why they did what they did last week. He is demanding a full Inner Circle team meeting next week. They all better show up. Attendance is mandatory.



Match 4: MJF vs CM Punk

MJF wraps himself in the ropes, then hits a cheap shot to the nose. MJF kicks Punk in the corner, misses a right. Punk with a chop, elbow, chop, elbow, right hands in the corner. Punk mounts high, MJF runs under, Punk kicks him in the leg then the chest. MJF wraps himself up, Punk mvoes the ref then hits MJF with some rights, swinging him back then forth for some more punches. A final one sends him to the outside. Punk to the apron. He hops down and chops MJF. MJF with a right. He heads up through the crowd and CM Punk follows. The ref is there with them. Punk attacks MJF on the steps. He grabs a beer from a fan and clocks MJF in the forehead, then goes X like a straight edge lord would do lol. Stomps to MJF and the crowd LOVES it. Punk lifts MJF and drops him crotch first on the bannister. He grabs MJF and someone takes a selfie. Punk runs down with MJF’s head in his arm. He brings him to the barricade and tosses him over it. Punk flexes as the ref yells for him to get back in the ring. Punk pulls MJF up, sends him into the ring. Punk hops to the apron. He enters the ring. Punk works the ear of MJF. Lol. Body slam to MJF. One more time, says the crowd. Punk with another body slam to MJF. Punk rests on the corner. Punk to the top rope, MJF rolls out of the way. Punk hops down off the corner and runs with a shoulder, but MJF moves and Punk crashes HARD!!! MJF pulls Punk’s arm towards the table then stomps it hard.

We come back from break, and MJF has Punk seated in the corner. He is workin the hell out of that arm. Elbow to the arm, he sits Punk up more, stands on the 2nd rope, locks the fingers, and turns. Punk with an elbow to the forehead. HARD forearms. Punk to the top, he flies. CROSSBODY!!!! Punk with a whip, duck under, neckbreaker! Running knee to the corner! Bulldog to MJF! G2S time! He slaps the arm a bit, MJF on hands and knees. He rolls out of the ring. Punk follows and meets him at the apron. Punk lifts MJF and hits a body slam ON THE APRON. CM Punk brings MJF to the barricade and lets a fan chop him!!! Punk rolls MJF into the ring, heads to the top rope, looks to dive with an elbow, but MJF hits him and he crotches Punk! MJF to the 2nd rope, he locks the fingers and tosses Punk over his head down to the mat! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! MJF works the arm again, Punk reverses, hits a short arm clothesline! Punk is feelin it. MJF uses the tape from his wrist and chokes up Punk!!! He locks a sleeper so that you cant see it! Punk is fading until Punk lifts him for a fireman’s, only for MJF to drop back down with the sleeper!

MJF pulls back, locks the leg, Punk is fading! MJF has the cravat locked hard. CM PUNK chant. Punk is fading! Ref holds the hand up for 1…..holds it up for 2……3!!! Punk is OUT!!



Winner: MJF

Ballsy ass move to do this, but I am all for it.I would have even taken that as the end, to be honest.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 14:23

Bryce holds MJF’s hand up and out comes the tape! Bryce sees it and he is pissed! He shoves MJF away and tells Roberts that this match will….restart!



Match 4.5: CM Punk vs MJF

PUNK WITH A ROLLUP!!! 1…2…NO!!! Right hand! Another! A third to the forehead! He sends MJF into the corner, another whip to the corner, punk in the corner. Punches galore! He gets to twenty, and the crowd counts them all!!! Punk lands, lifts MJF, Manhattan Drop, hits the ropes, clothesline to MJF!!! Punk grabs the legs, splits them, Sharpshooter attempt, but MJF kicks him away.

We are back from a break, and MJF pulls CM Punk into the ring by his head. MJF locks the head under his legs and calls for the end. He gets shot away by Punk. Punk to the corner, he springboard and hits a clothesline! Punk stands, still favoring the arm, and gets the fireman’s. MJF holds the ropes, floats to the apron, hangs the arm up on the ropes! Punk with a springboard dropkick to MJF, sending him to the mat outside. CM Punk hits the ropes, suicide dive! MJF hangs over the barricade. Punk has hurt his knee, it appears. Bryce checks on both men. Punk is still in it. Punk sends MJF into the ring. Punk is slow to get in. MJF stands in the corner. Punk rolls in. He wobbles over to the corner. MJF kicks him in the leg, stands on the 2nd rope and stomps the arm! Ouch!!! MJF works the arm behind Punk then grabs the leg and drops the kne hard! He pulls back with a modified Cloverleaf. PUNK REVERSES!!!! He pulls back with a single leg! STF TO MJF!!!! Punk rolls out of it because his hand hurts! Nice. Punk drops MJF. Cover. MJF bridges out, locks the hips, Punk turns it into a backslide, no nevermind. He CANT HIT THE G2S because his knee collapses!!! MJF stands. He’s feelin cocky! He locks the head, rollup from MJF! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Side headlock takedown into a pin ala Darby for 1..2.NO!!! Punk with a leg scissors! 1..2… MJF Bridges out! Ankle Lock from MJF!!! Punk on one leg, shoots MJF into the 2nd buckle. Punk pulls himself up with the ropes. Chop and punch back and forth, MJF kicks, Punk holds the boot, MJF with a thumb to the eye! MJF hits the ropes, Punk up, HARD RIGHT, MJF bounces off the ropes, misses a right, Punk with a reverse rana!!!!! Ouch!

Cover from Punk for 1..2…NO!!!! Punk is shown to have spiked himself with that Rana. Punk is GOIN THRU IT! Punk tries to stand, but collapses. MJF is also showing fatigue. Punk pulls MJF up, MJF wants Salt of the Earth, Punk shoots him to the ropes, MJF tries to hold onto the rope, but he’s stunned. He holds his head. He shakes his arm. Punk misses a kick, MJF with a chopblock! MJF tries for Salt of the Earth again, but Punk escapes, only for MJF to hook the head, try for a Pumphandle, and slams Punk down hard. Both men are down. Ref starts the count. Punk locks up from behind, ref is in the way, LOW BLOW FROM MJF! Rollup for 1..2…NO!!! MJF HAD HIS FEET ON THE ROPE!

WE are back from another break, and MJF has Punk’s boot in his hand. He twists it left, then right. He steps over, Punk rolls him up for 1…2..NO!!! Leg lariat by Punk! Punk sends MJF into the corner face first, running high knee. Bulldog attempt, but MJF bites his fingers!!! Mjf bites the forehead! MJF sits Punk on the top rope. He spreads Punk’s legs. He locks the fingers again, but Punk with a bite of his own out of the forehead!!!! He locks the arms!!! PUNK WITH A PEPSI PLUNGE!!!! HOLY SHIT!! Punk crawls for a pin, but MJF rolls out of the way. He continues to roll all the way to the apron and to the outside. Punk is out and sends MJF back in. Punk up, but MJF is up faster!! Kick! Sets up for a Tombstone! Punk reverses!!! MJF slinks down, rollup for 1..2…NO!!! HIGH KICK FROM PUNK TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD!!!! Punk to the top rope!!!!! FLYING ELBOW DROP TO MJF!!!!! Cover for 1…2…….NO!!!!!!!! SO FUCKING CLOSE!!!! CM Punk calls for the Go2Sleep! MJF rolls out of the ring AGAIN!

After thirty fucking minutes, Wardlow is here! He is suited up! He stares down MJF and Punk. Punk looks at Wardlow. Wardlow looks down at MJF. He stares him down, then steps over MJF and gets in Punk’s face. Wardlow stands aside but HE HANDS MJF THE FUCKING RING, letting Punk do his thing. Punk hobbles over to MJF. He rolls him into the ring. Wardlow looks to hop on the apron. MJF has the ring on!!! PUNCH TO THE HEAD OF PUNK!!!! COVER!!!! 1….2……….3!!!!!



Winner: MJF

Man….first the positive. This was wonderful in terms of psychology, even giving a reason to make it go longer than thirty minutes without being too contrived. Punk sold his arm and knee like a champ, and MJF, after getting his ass handed to him for the first ten minutes, pulled out the tricks necessary to win, giving Punk his first loss, but a loss worth it. The negative is more of a personal thing, as we all know I’m not a fan of commercial breaks, even though it’s completely necessary for Dynamite. Secondly, there were moments where it dragged just a tad, but what bothers me the most was just how long it took to Wardlow to come out. Just seemed kind of odd to wait so long to come out, even as a presence. Still, what a match.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: About 40 minutes.

End Show