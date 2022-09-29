Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.28.22  

Did you missss meeee??????

We start with JAS coming out all smiles. Parker tells Philly that they are not used to celebrating championships, so they’ll help them out here tonight.

Menard is here to tell us that we do not get pizza. Luigi is here spinning pizza in the air. Anna Jay doubles down on us not getting pizza as the crowd chants for pizza. Jay says but we do get the greatest ROH Champion of all time, Chris Jericho.

Jericho tells us that we cant have pizza as well. He is the most viewed ROH Champion. He says no one knows Ring of Honor, but he will change that. This is the era of Ring of Jericho, and he will start it tonight when he faces Bandido.

Jericho brings up Garcia, calls him an amazing champion and sports-entertainer, and he bought Garcia a gift. Garcia opens it, and it’s a purple bucket hat. Jericho puts it on Garcia’s head and says Garcia is the best technical sports-entertainer of all time.

Garcia is not feelin the hat. He removes it and the crowd cheers. Garcia tosses the hat down, then punches Luigi the Pizza Guy.

Garcia says this is enough. This isn’t him, this is not what he envisioned for himself. He tolerated it, but he’s had enough. He wants to tell Jericho something he’s been meaning to get off his chest for a long time. He tells Jericho that it’s time for Garcia to

Jericho covers the mic with his hand and pushes it down slowly. He tells Garcia to really think about what he’s going to say right now. This is a crossroads for Garcia, make the right decision. Jericho will ask once; are you a sports-entertainer or are you a pro-wrestler?

Before Garcia can answer, Bryan Danielson’s music hits and out he comes.

Bryan says that it seems to him that Jericho is telling Garcia what he thinks he should be. Bryan tells Garcia he has tons of respect, he is a grown man, and he can do whatever he wants. If he wants to stay with JAS, he can. If he wants to join BCC, he can. If he wants to train or team or anything,

Jericho tells Danielson to shut his mouth. He is sick of Bryan trying to poach his guy. Garcia belongs to Jericho.

Garcia ain’t havin that, and he takes Jericho’s mic. He wants to clear this up right now. He doesn’t belong to Jericho and he don’t gotta do nothing that Jericho tells him to do. But let’s not get too serious, this is supposed to be entertaining? Should he toss the pizza into the crowd? Wake up Luigi? What if he and Justin Roberts become a tag team? What if Garcia tagged with Bryan Danielson? Crowd loves this.

Garcia turns to Jericho, says it would be entertaining against Sammy and Chris Jericho.

Menard yells at Garcia, saying they are sick of his crap. For a year, Parker and Menard had Garcia’s back, and now he wants to spit in their face and turn their back for this piece of crap (Bryan) right here? He oughta punch Bryan in the face right now!

Bryan, mockingly, asks Menard if he wants to do that…right now? Well Bryan has good news; he was told he could have a match with anoyne that wants to fight him. Menard just said that. So let’s do The Entertainer Daddy Magic versus The Heart of Professional Wrestling…right now?



Match 1: Matt Menard vs Bryan Danielson

Menard starts with the shoves into the corner, then hits some shoylders. Bryan spins and hits some kicks, then works the left arm. Hits the ropes, shoulder tackle by Bryan, and an arm drag off the rope again. He holds onto the arm, works it down onto the mat. Menard escapes, sends Bryan to the corner, and hits some chops. Bryan no sells and hits an uppercut. Bryan with another uppercut. Whip to the corner, reversed, Bryan kicks out of the corner, hops to the top rope, but Menard shoves him In the chest and Bryan spills to the outside. Menard leaves the ring as we hit a break.

WE are back and Menard is up from his knees before Bryan. Menard kicks Bryan, Bryan stands up into the kicks. Chops from Bryan send menard into the corner. Bryan with the kicks! Whip, reverse, Bryan flies over the head, hits the ropes, missed right by Menard, right hand from Bryan. Menard in the corner. Bryan rushes and hits a dropkick to the face! Another running kick to the face! A third for Menard! Bryan with the Yes Kicks! Bryan looks to finish it, but Parker pulls Menard out. Menard leaves, sends Bryan into the post dick first. Parker grabs Bryan as Menard distracts the ref. DDT to Bryan! Parker sends Bryan into the ring. Menard with a powerbomb! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!

Here comes Claudio to chase Parker away and hit a huge uppercut! Gutwrench and Claudio lifts Parker onto his back, then walks him up the ramp! Hahaha. Nice.

In the ring, Menard turns, Bryan hits the corner, running knee!! LaBell Lock! Menard taps!



Winner: Bryan Danielson

A nice little opener. Bryan can work with anyone, and Menard played his role well enough. Solid.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:38

Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson video package where Juice says he has hated this guy for ten years. Haha.

Recap of MJF v Yuta promo from last week, and when we come back to live, Yuta is heading to the ring. He has a mic, says they have a real serious problem. Yuta has been hit a lot harder by a lot better. Yuta is pissed, though, about the fact that MJF put his hands on Schiavone. Actions have consequences, and what better punishment than for MJF to come down and fight Yuta in his city. He apologizes to Philly, because we all know MJF likes to run and hide behind people. The Inner Circle, The Pinnacle, The Firm, his suit, his tan, the mic. MJF knows that once the bell rings, he cant hang with Yuta.

Yuta covers the cliché city insults and tells MJF lets skip to the part where they fight and MJF gets the ass-kicking he deserves!

MJF’s music hits, and out comes the man to ask his music to be cut.

MJF calls Philly the place you move to when you cant afford New York, then calls Schiavone a fat old prick and a low down coward. Yuta is no coward, though. They grew up in this sport. He’s wreslted Yuta up and down North America in the indies, and he will admit that Yuta is one of the best in the world. HOWEVER, Yuta made a big mistake when he tried to go toe to toe on the mic with daddy. Daddy had to spank him some and put Yuta on time out. He finds it interesting that he claims MJF doesn’t care about this company, yet Yuta is here to take time away from the biggest draw in the company, and doin so by talking into the mic.

SHUT THE FUCK UP chant.

Yuta is the guy who has as much charisma as Joe Frasier present day, by the way, Frasier is dead. Speaking of dead, The Phillies are dead in the water…

MJF doesn’t give a shit. Almost like at 26, he doesn’t have to care because he makes more money in this bum town, than us watching at home. He is a multi-millionaire.

Yuta says he doesn’t care about his money, his scarf, or his Mets jersey. If MJF doesn’t want ot fight in this ring, he will leave him in a pool of blood on Broad Street. MJF may not know this, but bad things happen in Philly, and tonight is no exception.

Yuta leaves the ring and heads up the ramp. MJF calls his goons to come help, and out come The Ass Boys.

Yuta wants MJF one-on-one. MJF says if Yuta wants to wrestle, too bad. He’s going to go sit in his sky box and chill.

Sonjay and Co cut a promo against Darby for his match against Jay Lethal next week.

While Moxley is making an entrance, Juice leaves the ring and attacks Moxley! He kicks hi into the barricade, then sends him into the barricade. Juice grabs the head, headbutt to Jon, another headbutt. Juice sends Jon into the ring, follows and….the bell rings.



Match 2: Juice Robinson vs Jon Moxley

Juice enters the ring and Jon just hits a huge clothesline, sending him right back outside. Jon removes his hoodie and heads out, sending Juice into the barricade with a hard whip. Supelx on the outside. Jon breaks the count then heads back out as we see MJF in his sky box booing. Jon sends Juice over the table on the outside. Jon locks fingers and sends Juice into the ring, then rolls inside. They meet face ot face. Jon asks for a hit, Juice hits a forearm, Jon hits his own, Juice fires back, Jon, Juice, Jon, Juice with jabs over and over, tries for a finish, but Jon kicks the lower abdomen. Uppercut from Jon, hits the ropes, tries for a right, but Juice grabs Jon by the ear and bites the forehead. Huge clothesline from Juice. Juice hits the clothesline, but misses and Jon hits his own. Jon hooks the arms, going for Paradigm Shift, but Juice rolls to the outside, taking Jon with him. Jon lays against the barricade. Juice hits him with a running cannonball!

We are BACK! Both men in the ring. They go for clotheslines! Both land! Both stay standing. They collide again in the middle of the ring. WE go for a third, but this time Jon Moxley hits a cutter and a cover for 1..2…N!O!! Jon shoots the leg, goes for an STF, but Juice reaches for the roeps and gets them. Jon releases the hold, sends Juice to the corner, starts punching, but Juice with a thumb to the eye! Powerbomb to Jon! Stacked! 1…2..NO!!!! Juice to the top rope. Jon is standing, Juice dives, kick to the mid section, Death Rider attempt, but Juice shoves Jon into the corner. Juice turns Jon, Pulp Fiction. Cover! 1…2…..NO!!! Juice gets Jon on the shoulders in torture rack positon, spins a bit, drops Jon, Jon lands on his feet and hits a running knee!!! Cover for 1…2.NO!!!

Finger lock and a bunch of stomps to the face. ARM BAR! Juice taps!

Winner: Jon Moxley

This didn’t overstay its welcome, and gave Jon another fun win with a person from his past. If this was to introduce Juice to the fans, they did well enough.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:26

Jon celebrates for a bit, but it’s short lived as Hangman Adam Page’s music hits. He comes down quickly, enters the ring, and goes face to face with Jon Moxley. Hangman vacks up, takes his wallet out of his pants, and looks to throw down, but MJF is on the mic in his box. He tells them to settle down, says they aren’t fighting each other, they’re fighting to lose, cuz come Cincinatti, he just might cash in and become the new champion.

We see security has come down to stop the fight.

MJF smirks on the mic, says he is a generational talent, but Yuta is behind him! He waits, then attacks! He sends MJF into a couch in the box, then into the crowd. Security tries to stop him, but Yuta elbows them away. They finally rip Yuta off of MJF and pull him back as MJF stirs in the seats.

Saraya is here! She’s wearin a pretty sick jacket.

THIS IS YOUR HOUSE chant for her.

She says it’s really hard to talk out here, it’s been a while. AEW is officially her house, she says. She tells the timekeeper that she leaves the ring when she is ready, so stop giving her cues. She then alls out the women’s divison, and out come Toni Storm leading an Athena, Sky, Willow, and Madison Rayne train.

Saraya wants to reintroduce these ladies. She calls for Toni Storm, says she is realizing her full potential. She is a fighting champion, the best AEW has seen, and she is honored to be in the ring with her.

Britt Baker breaks this borefest up with her friends Jamie, Rebel, and Penelope. She calls Saraya a shiny new toy. All Saraya is a catchphrase. She doesn’t know if Saraya watches, but Britt is the face of this divison. She put her neck on the line for AEW, and unlike Saraya’s, her neck is strong enough to handle it. This is Saraya’s house, right? And she made such a big impact that half the people in this room don’t even know how to say her name.

Saraya says this is cute, how she’s trying to make fun of her name. Britt Baker’s name rhymes with…

Uh…..they censor it.

Britt tells Toni that she doesn’t like her, but she respects her, but she couldn’t keep away from all of the problematic wrestlers. Britt is a conspiracy victim, yet again. This isn’t why we are here, though. We are her because Toni has quite the match on her hands against Deeb.

Britt warns Toni that one misstep and we’ll be introducing a new champion.

Here comes Serena Deeb.

Saraya says she hasn’t been around very long, and she realizes that these girls like to get into some funky stuff, she spoke to Tony backstage – it’s so good to have a boss who finally listens to her – and they decided that tonight’s match will be for the title and it’l be a Lumberjack Match.

Well that was just…sloppy.



Match 3: AEW Women’s Championship Lumberjack Match

Toni Storm vs Serena Deeb

The girls lock up, Hammerlock from Deeb, Toni turns into it, works the left arm, gets a hammer lock of her own, then works the arm into a pin for 1…NO!!! Chops from Deeb in the corner to Storm. Reverse and Toni sits Deeb on the top rope.

We come back from break and Toni hits a diving crossbody into a pin for 1…2..NO!!! Deeb rolls outside, but Athena is there to roll her back in. Toni hits a German! Hip attack attempt, but Deb drops down and rols Toni up for 1..2.NO!!! Deeb tries for a Dragon Screw, but Toni sits down into ap in for 1..2….NO!!! Reversal and Deeb has Toni in an arm-stretched submission. She rolls this into a pin but Toni rolls into her own pin, then Deeb turns THIS into a submission, wih an arm capture. Deeb gets rolled into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Toni with a headbutt, GERMAN SUPLEX!!! Toni hits the ropes, Jamie is there to grab the boot of Toni and pull her outside. Sky Blue comes to defend Toni, but Jamie shoves her hard. Here comes Willow to chase Jamie up the ramp to the back.

Back in the ring, Deeb hits a side headlock takeover, and a stomp. She captures the arm, looks for Serenity Lock. She locks it in! Deeb releases, locks the head, but Toni with a back body drop. Toni to the top rope. She dives for a crossbody, Deeb rolls through, goes for the Single Leg Crab! She gets it! Toni kicks Deeb away. She’s up. Deeb in the corner. HIP ATTACK! Toni grabs Deeb by the head.Surprise roll up from Deeb, but Toni turns it into a piledriver and a cover for 1..2…..N!O!!! Deeb with a dragon screw. Deeb to the apron. She climbs the top rope, Toni grabs her by the head, headbutt to Deeb.

Toni climbs up, deeb fights out. Toni locks the head, PILEDRIVER OFF THE TOP ROPE!!! Cover for 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Toni Storm

I’ve really never been a Lumberjack Match fan it just seems kind of pointless. Case in point, this match was actually really good, but the Lumberjack gimmick added absolutely nothing to it.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:06

Next week, it is National Scissoring Day. The Acclaimed will be defending their titles on Friday.

Here comes Lee, saying he wants to congratulate them, but Swerve is disgruntled. He’s upset. Lee tells them that they got carried. Good luck.

Billy Gunn has two words for Swerve…Scissor Me.

Backstage, Andrade is trying to keep the peace between Butcher and Blade and Private Party. Andrade tells PP that he is their boss. Andrade tells Jose to deal with PP while he handles B&B. Jose tells Private Party shape up or get shipped out.

Here comes Matt. He tells them that last week felt right. They are connected. Andrade is way worse for their career. Quit and get out of their deal, and Matt will be here waiting when the storm clears. He promises it will be different.

THE REVOLUTION IS TELEVISED!!!!!



Match 4: Ricky Starks vs Eli Isam

Side headlock is reversed by Ricky. He eats a back elbow, whip to Ricky, Ricky hits the corner, the ropes, SPEAR!

Ricky sits on the gut of Eli and lifts the leg for a cover, getting 1..2….3!!!



Winner: Ricky Starks

Squishy

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :45

Video package of Jungle Boy and Lucha.



Match 5: ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs Bandido

Handshake to start, Jericho mocks it, then flips bandido off. Right hands from Bandido, whip, clothesline from Jericho. Jericho kicks the face, lifts up for a chop. Another chop. Bandido reverses a whip with a springboard, sends Jericho to the outside, hits the ropes, dives through with a suicide dive. Bandido back in the ring, his the ropes, dives over the top rope with an upside down splash. Bandido with right hands, he sends jEricho into the ring, and we go to break.

We are back and Jericho hops off the top rope, but Bandido kicks him in the gut. Bandido goes for a suplex, we get a delayed suplex that pretty obviously looks like Jericho is doing most the work. The crowd counts to about 35 and loves this segment as Bandido starts to struggle then finally drops him. Bandido to the top rope! He flies wit a splash! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bandido with a right hand. Jericho drops Bandido then corners him and chops him a few times. Whip to the corner, follows, and hits a short clothesline. Jericho sits Bandido on the top rope, he locks the head on the top, Bandido fights back, tries to shoot him off. Jericho attacks the back, Jericho stands, Bandido hooks the head, sends Jericho off face first. Bandido flies off the 2nd rope. CODEBREAKER!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Bandido rolls to the apron. Jericho follows. He grabs Bandido by the trunks. Right forearm to the back, again, another. Waist lock and a German attempt, but Bandido holds onto the ropes. Jericho beats down on the back some more, Bandido hits some elbows, turns and hits a forearm, tries for another but Jericho with a hard right. Bandido hops up for a rana off the apron!!

Back from the break, and Bandido hits a Sunset Flip! His mask has blood on it, although I’m not sure from where. Jericho hits the Lionsault. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jericho gras the head, lifts up Bandido, hits a knee, another to the head, another knee. He locks the head, floats over, lands on his feet, crucifix into a bomb for 1..2..NO!!! Bandido hooks up for a torture rack, shoots him off for the knee, but Jericho catches the leg. WALLS OF JERICHO!!!!! Bandido struggles, reaches for the ropes, pushes up a bit, still reaching, reaching, he gets it! Jericho thinks he has won because the crowd cheers, but the ref lets him know that isn’t what happened. Jericho stomps Bandido on the apron, kicking him in th face, then standing on the bottom rope to pull him up. He locks the head and tries to suplex Bandido into the ring. He does so, and heads to the top rope. Jericho to the top rope, high kick to the side of the head. Bandido climbs up, right hand. He stands, Jericho stands, Bandido with a fallaway slam into a splash off the top rope!!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!!

Bandido with a right, antoher, a gutwrench, into the torture rack, tries for the finish, hits it!!!!! Jericho stands, Bandido hits the ropes, slingshot german and a bridge for 1..2……NO!!!! Jerciho pokes him in the eye! He pulls the mask down over his face!

Inside Cradle from Bandido! 1..2..NO!!! Big Boot from Jericho! LIONTAMER FROM JERICHO!!! Bandido taps.

Winner: Chris Jericho



Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 18:27

Jericho wants to be announced as winner in the middle of the ring, and gets his wish.

Jericho says the Ring of Jericho era has begun. He is changing what ROH is. He will desecrate its legacy, destroy its legend. He’s going to destroy every ROH Champion. He challenges Daniel Bryan on October 12. He will destroy every ROH commentator, ref, and announcer. He then punches and hits Judas Effect on Bobby Cruise

End Show