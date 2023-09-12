Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.11.23  

RAW was a lil baddie last week, let’s see if she can follow it up.

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Tonight is a special night, as it is the anniversary of 9/11, but we also got quite a card, with Rhea v Raquel and the celebration of Gunther’s reign. Cody Rhodes will be live tonight, but first…

Jey Uso is out, and he’s ready for RAW. He doesn’t get too far before Kevin Owens music hits, and KO comes out with a scowl on his face. Kevin reminds Jey whose show this is. He says he’s been exactly where Jey is right now. KO has done bad things to good people, and when he tried to change, he made things worse. It was hard, and took a while to earn respect and trust. Some people still don’t trust him. He’s got people telling him Jey don’t belong. This wont be easy. Cody seems to be willing to give Jey a chance, and last week, Sami welcomed Jey with open arms. But that’s it…

Just as KO says it’s going to take a lot for him to trust Jey, The Judgment Day comes out to interrupt. Finn Balor says Jey doesn’t have to prove himself to Kevin Owens. Finn respects him, just like all of JD does. Damien Priest tells KO that he doesn’t speak for the locker room, and he doesn’t speak for JD. They run RAW. He tells Jey the JD door is always open, he’s just gotta walk through. Look at Dom, he said no a thousand times.

Dominik Mysterio tries to talk. The boos are vey loud.

Priest says they had a match with KO and Sami, but Sami isn’t here. KO says it doesn’t matter. He’ll fight all of them. He is here for a fight.

Jey tells KO don’t worry about Sami, because he’s here, too. You want his respect? How bout tonight then, KO and Jey vs JD. KO considers it, then Jey superkicks Dom and KO attacks Priest! Jey attacks Finn. Jey tosses Finn out of the ring, KO tosses Priest, and looks like we’ll get to it when we return.





Jey and Priest to start. Priest corners Jey and tells him he’ll back up, it doesn’t have to be like this. Tag to Finn. Finn extends his hand, and Jey smaks it away. Finn with a waistlock takedown into a side headlock. Jey escapes, hits a back elbow after a tag to KO. KO with a senton. Finn corners him, missesa right. KO with rights out the corner. Whip tpo the ropes , reversed, KO locks the head and hits a DDT. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Finn with a chop block. Tag to Priest. Priest pulls KO out the corner, but KO hits an Enziguri. Tag to Jey. Jey to the top rope. He flies. Crossody to Priest! Cover! 1……NO!!! Priest tries for a big boot, Jey side steps. Samoan Drop! Priest rolls outside, finn enters, Jey sends him out. Jey hits the ropes! He dives with a splash on both men! But Mysterio decides to clip KO off the apron!

We are back, and KO is hurtin. Finn has him in a chin lock from behind. KO escapes. Tag to Jey. Kick to Finn. Finn sits in the corner. Jey hits the butt splash. But Finn moves! Stomp to the chest! Jey up. Neckbreaker! Superkick to Priest on th apron. Roll up for 1..2.. NO!! Kick to Balor. Jey to the top! Splash! Knees up! HOT TAG TO KO! TO PRIEST! KO with a right! Antoher right! KO stomps in the corner! KO tries for a cannonball but his knee gives out. Priesty tries for a chokeslam. Tornado DDT from KO instead! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! KO and Priest head to the corner. Headbutt from Owens. Priest falls, tags in Finn. Finn kicks te back. He climbs. Brainbuster from KO!!! Cover! 1…2…NO!!! Dom stops it. Jey in. Priest in . KO tries for a stunner, Priest spins him.

SUPERKICK FROM JEY! IT HITS KEVIN OWENS!!!! Priest clotheslines Jey to the outside. Coup De Grace by Finn. Cover. 1…2….3!!!

Winners: The Judgment Day

I know it’s a well known wrestling trope, but I also have a problem with the overusage of said trope, complete with Cole saying, “can they co-exist” before the match started. I’m interested to see where it goes, but I wish there was somethinga little fresher than the “accidental kick.” The match, though, was spectacular.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:22

After the match, Jey tries to explain himself to KO. KO walks up the ramp limping, not accepting the apology.

Backstage, after the break, KO is struggling. Jey runs up on him, tells him that was his bad. KO tells him he knows what this is, go and join his new Bloodline. Dye his hair purple, why doesn’t he.

A quick 9/11 memorial moment.



The Miz vs Akira Tozawa

Akira starts off hot with a rana and a dropkick. He rushes the corner, but Miz kicks his chest in. Miz starts in on some kicks to the gut. Knees to the face of Tozawa. Miz up. He calls for the finish.

Skull Crushing Finale to Tozawa. He does not cover, but instead lifts Akira up and hits another one. And a third. Cover. 1…2…3!!!

Winner: The Miz

The Miz finally got a win. Lol. It did what it needed to.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:57

We head backtage with Byron to talk to Raquel Rodriguez. She wants to be honest; Rhea might be the most dominant woman to ever step into the ring. Everyone is afraid, but not her. Rhea will get a taste of her own medicine.

We are back with Jackie, and she introduces Shayna Baszler. She admits that Zoey surprised her. 9 outta 10 times, she locks in The Clutch, and they tap, but Zoey stood her ground.

Here comes Chelsea Green to ask Shayna if she would like to be her co-partner, since they are basically peers. Shayna tells her they’ll have a match tonight so she can show how large the gap is.

After Shayna leaves, Piper Niven walks into frame to tell Green she is medically cleared, and takes her title from Green.

Ludwig Kaiser is out to announce the most dapper of all dapper, Gunther!.

He comes out suited and booted and with his big goldy on his shoulder.

There is a large platform in the middle of the ring. Gunther stands atop it, holds his title high, and pyro goes off. He is adorned by two columns, with Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci beneath him.

Gunther has a mic. He says to the surprise of absolutely nobody, The Ring General has rewritten history. He is the longest reigning and greatest IC champ in history. This means a lot to him. He’d like to share some words about all the legend that held this great title before…you contributed absolutely nothing. He elevated this title to heights never seen before. As far as he understands, he’s running out of competition. From now on, it seems like he’s only competing against himself.

Chad Gable has heard enough! He comes out solo, says they had a main evnt for the ages. He woke up this morning, and he was still feeling the match. Here we are, a week later, and Gunther is the one celebrating. Congratulations.

Gunther invites Chad into the ring. He wants Chad to say what he wants to say, right to his face.

Gable says he saw the look in Gunther’s eyes. He also saw the look on his entire family’s face. He saw the tears of his oldest daughter. Tears that Gunther caused.

Gunther is smiling, smugly. Awesome. Gunther doesn’t know what it feels like. He’s lit a fire in Gable, and it wont burn out until he makes this whole thing right. So understand this, Gable has beaten him once, and he’ll do it again. He wants another shot, and he swears to GOD he’s winning. For himself and his family, and he swears to GOD his daughter is walking out with a smile on her face.

Gunther tells Gable stop using his children as bait. Yes, he pushed Gunther to his limit and he’s a fantastic athlete, but he is a disgusting and terrible father.

Gable clocks Gunther. But Kaiser and Vinci are there to attack!

Here comes Otis to help! He flips both Kaiser and Vinci out of the ring. Gunther hits him with a huge clothesline! Gable attacks! Chop from Gunther! Kaiser back in, and he attacks. Vinci goes after Otis.

HERE COMES TOMMASO CIAMPA!!! He’s got a chair! He clears the ring.

Earlier Today, Xavier Woods came up to Drew to ask about last week. Why was he talking trash about Kofi? Drew McIntyre says he said what he said. If Kofi were a real man, he’d coe talk to him himself. Woods came to him man to man, but Drew is just going to disrespect him? Drew must be jealous. Kofi won his title in front of 80k, while Drew had the biggest moment of his career inside of an empty performance center. It keeps him up at night, doesn’t it.

Drew says he doesn’t want hurt Woods, but if Woods wants it, he’ll get his match. Whatever happens to him tonight will not be an accident.

Backstage, Tommaso Ciampa was told last week to sieze his moment, so he did. Otis has an idea, a six-man Carnage Match. Gable asks Ciampa what he thinks. Ciampa walks away, and Gable thinks he’s in.



Drew McIntyre vs Xavier Woods

Woods tries to use his speed, cornering Drew, hitting a quick five punches, chop to the chest, tries for more offense, but Drew hits a huge headbutt and Woods goes down. Drew lifts Woods like nothing and tosses Woods across the ring with ease. Drew chops Woods down. Whip to Woods. Drew misses a clothesline, a backhand, Woods slides under, rolling elbow. Right hand, and Woods just slaps the back like a dick. Drew is pissed. He stands and hits a clothesline from Woods. Woods side steps and Drew flies to the outside. Woods with a dropkick through the ropes. He dives through them, but Drew catches him. Woods hits left hands but Drew tosses him aside over the table.

WE come back to both men on the top rope in the corner. Woods is able to get a freakin powerbomb to Drew! Woods to the top rope. HUGE leg drop! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Drew is heated! Belly to belly! Another! Neckbreaker! Kip up from Drew! He turns to see Woods struggle in the corner. Drew calls for the Claymore. He runs, but Woods hits a huge superkick! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Damn, that was close. Woods tries for another kick, but Drew catches the boot and hits a huge chop. Back elbow to Woods. He grabs the legs and tries for an Alabama Slam, but Woods with a victory roll! 1..2..NO!! Kick to the side of the head! Shining Wizard! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!

Woods with a right, Drew with a right, they go back and forth. Woods hits the ropes, ducks under, slides under the boots. CLAYMORE OUT OF NOWHERE!!! COVER! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Good God Damn, that was great! The intensity never let up, and they had a hell of a story to tell. Fuck. Yes.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 9:41

Drew walks up the ramp saying it didn’t have to be this way.

Cody Rhodes is here, and the crowd is very pro-Rhodes.

Rhodes starts off by asking us what we want to talk about, as if we have a choice. How about Jey Uso?

Nah, Dominik Mysterio would rather not. He comes out with JD McDonagh and says he wants to talk about how happy he is that Cody brought Jey Uso to RAW.

Crowd is shittin all over him.

Jey will join The Judgment Day, says Dom, and when he does, it’ll make Cody look like a fool. Theres nothing Cody can do about it.

Dom flips Cody’s tie a few times, sending it into his face. Cody with a right hand! JD enters the ring, and thy double team Cody until Cody sends JD to the outside, and hits a Cody Cutter on Dom. CROSS RHODES TO JD! CROSS RHODES TO DOM!

Backstage, Drew McIntyre walks up to Jey. He says they both handled business tonight. He wants to look Jey in his eyes and say he doesn’t trust Jey.

JEy says coo.

Drew says it is cool. Judgment Day looks pretty good to him, doesn’t it? JEy tells him to cut the shit, and pull up next week. So next week, Drew vs Jey.



Chelsea Green (w/ Piper Niven) vs Shayna Baszler

SAITO SUPLEX from Shayna immediately! She stomps the elbow then talks some shit to Piper. Green tries to crawl out of the ring, but Shayna grabs her boot. Green kicks her away. Shayna with a double underhook front suplex into an arm bar. Green escapes and rolls out of the ring. Baszler leaves the ring but Piper is there to protect her partner. Baszler tells her to get out of her business as Green rolls into the ring. Baszler shoves Piper and heads into the ring. Green rolls her up for 1..2.NO!!!

Green tries for her finisher, but Shayna uses The Exteriminatus? Which is basically Rousey’s old finisher. Cover. 1..2..3!!

Winner:



Total Rating: NR

Match Time:

Piper tries to attack, but Zoey Stark runs down for the save. He and Shayna stand tall as Piper backs off.

Shinsuke Nakamura cuts a promo with a sword. It’s bad ass. He says he’ll challenge Seth when he feels like it.

Seth Rollins is here looking ridiculous as only he can.

After a break, we come to Seth dancing along to his song being sang. Seth says he is a liar, deceiver, and all the things Shin claims he is. But, he is also a father, a fighter, and our World Champion.

He goes through his personas, saying he finally figured out what we have always wanted him to be – himself. That’s why we love him. Not cuz he’s good or bad, but because he is Seth Freakin Rollins. This is why we sing his song.

He tells Shin if he wants to play games,let’s play game. If Shin wants the title, come and get it. If Shin wants to do it on his time, there is no better time than right now. Let’s have a match.

Shin’s music hits!

He doesn’t come out, BUT his song is sang.

We head backstage on the tron, and Shin is attacking Ricochet. He says Seth has bad timing. He didn’t think Seth was medically cleared, so he fought already. He knees Ricochet in the chest a few times. So sorry, says Shinsuke, he would take his title but not today.

Jey Uso is walking backstage. Finn Balor stops him. He says cool down, it’s ok, what happens in the ring stays in the ring. He brings up KO, says it was very nice what Jey did. Looks like Drew isn’t a fan of his. But Finn is. Know who else? Priest. Dom. Rhea!

When Finn says Rhea, Jey says, “For real?” hahahaha

Finn says the doors are always open, then leaves.



Chad Gable, Otis, and Tommaso Ciampa vs Imperium

The two baldies start. Ciampa is sick wit it, handling Vinci for most of their exchange. He hits a Thesz Press then some rights. Whip to the corner, tag to gable. Gable works the left arm. Vinci gets released and tags in Kaiser. He works Gable’s arm, siting on his back with the arm locked up. Gable bridges out. Kaiser tags in Vinci. He misses a right as Gable hits the ropes, ducks again, and this time Kaiser holds the ropes, causing Gable to tumble to the outside. Gunther hits him with a clothesline. He rolls Gable back into the ring. Vinci with an uppercut. Tag to Kaiser. Gable fights out, reaches for a tag, but Kaiser holds onto him. Gable goes under the legs, locks up the waist, dead lifts him, and Kaiser hits a back elbow. Big clothesline to Gable. He sends Gable into the post. Tag to Vinic, who runs outside, and we get a triple kick to Gable from all of Imperium.

We are back, and it’s Gable and Gunther! Gunther hits a big chop, then big boots Otis off the apron. Gunther grabs Gable by the left arm, hits another chop, still holding onto the hand. He picks Gable up, and chops him down again. Gable slings Gunther over his shoulder by the arm! Gunther reaches for his shoulder. Tag to Vinci. Tag to Ciampa. Big chops, whip to Vinci, he drops him in the middle of the ring, then hits a clothesline in the corner. Ciampa hits the ropes, knee to Gunther on the apron. Leg sweep to Vinci. Cover. 1..2.NO!!! Ciampa drops the kneepad. Kaiser on the arpno to distract. Vinci hits Ciampa with a clothesline! Vinci tags in Kaiser as Otis walks up the steps. Tag to Kaiser. He stops the tag, chinlocks Ciampa,but Ciampa tosses Kaiser over his shoulder. Tag to Otis. Back elbow to Kaiser. Otis lifts and drops with a body slam! Big Splash in the corner. Otis hears Kaiser drop. Caterpillar! Otis lifts Kaiser to the shoulders, Kaiser floats off, Otis posts himself. Gunther with a tag. He asks for Gable! Gable tags in. Chops and rights and a bunch of hits, then a lockup from behind. Gunther reverses and hits a GERMAN! Tag to Vinci! CHAOS THEORY FROM GABLE! Pin for 1..2.NO!!! Gunther stops the pin! Ciampa runs in with a knee to Gable! Kaiser hits him with a right hand from the outside. Otis is there to clothesline Kaiser! Gunther hits a big boot!

In the ring, Vinci rolls up Gable! But Gable turns it into an ankle lock! Gunther runs into the ring, but Ciampa stops him! Sicillian Stretch! He forces Gunther to watch Vinci as he taps!



Winners: Chad Gable, Otis, and Tommaso Ciampa

If there’s one thing WWE does well, it’s a six man tag, and this was no different. Tommaso seemed shoe-horned in, but that ending may very well have helped him being an integral part of the IC picture.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:08

Tiffany Stratton is backstage with Pearce. In comes Becky Lynch. Pearce has the contract for their title shot. Before they sign, Tiff has a question; why is Becky after her? Becky says Stratton stuck her nose in her business. Look at her, a goddess, dumb as a box of rocks, tho. When she thinks of NXT, she thinks of hope and the future, and Tiff can be all of those things, but all she wants is to be famous, so Becky will make he famous.

Tiffany calls her sweetheart, tells Becky she doesn’t need her to be famous, but if Becky wants to be in her business, she has no problem beating Becky and making her name off of Becky’s.

They both sign, and Tiff leaves.





Raquel starts with some big hits, trying to overpower Rhea. Rhea is able to kick her in the mid section, but cant quite whip her. Raqel sends her into the corner, then pulls her into a powerslam. Raquel locks up from behind. Rhea throws some elbows behind her. She swings, misses, and Raquel locks in a bear hug. Rhea esapes with a headbutt, then heads to the top rope and hits a missile dropkick. On the outside, Rhea runs up the steps and hits a cannonball to Raquel. She rolls Raquel into the ring and covers. 1..2..NO!!! Rhea with a standing dropkick. Raquel up in the corner. Rhea rushes the corner and Raquel shoot her over the top rope to the outside! Raquel leaves the ring, rushes Rhea. Big Boot sends Rhea into the barricade!

We are back, and both girls hit Big Boots, sending each other down hard. Both girls on their knees. Rhea with a headbutt! She locks up Raquel and stands. They trade blows. Right hands from each. Kick rom Rhea, Raquel shoots her up but Rhea lands on her feet. Northern Lights! Pin for 1..2.NO!!! Rhea attacks the back with some axe handles. Rhea pulls Raquel up, hits an elbow to the back of the head. Locks up for Riptide, but Raquel elbows and turns for a knee! She lifts Rhea with ease. SNAKE EYES! Back body drop! Big Boot to Rhea! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Raquel steps on the stomach of Rhea, hits the ropes and flies off with a splash, but Rhea has a boot up! Rhea rolls to the apron. She heads up high. Ripley mocks Eddie and hits a Frog Splash!!!!! Cover! 1…2…..NO!!!!! Rhea hits the ropes. Sliding dropkick sends Raquel outside. Rhea on the apron. She flies off the apron with a cannonball, but Rhea catches her and slams her head into the announce table! DamN!!! Raquel pops Rhea up for the finish! She drops Rhea on the apron back first!!!! She rolls RHEA into the ring! BUT

NIA JAX comes from behind!!! SAMOAN DROP!!! Raquel stands! She gets in the ring. Kick from Rhea! RIPTIDE! Cover! 1…2….3!!!!



Winner: Rhea Ripley

I enjoyed the hell out of 99% of that. You figure out what the 1% is….

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:19

Nia gets in the ring. She looks to Rhea. HEADBUTT~! Leg ddrop to Rhea on the apron! Nia to the top rope! She falls onot Rhea’s chest then slaps her a few times.

End Show