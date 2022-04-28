Action Bronson Talks About How The Deal With AEW For HOOK’s Theme Song Happened

In an interview with Ariel Helwani (via Fightful), Action Bronson spoke about letting AEW use his song ‘The Chairman’s Intent’ as the entrance theme for HOOK. He spoke about how the deal came together and explained that he doesn’t want any money from the deal. Here are highlights:

On how the deal happened: “I’ve known Taz for a while, he knew that I was a fan, I think I did Bubba (Ray Dudley’s) podcast or maybe I told Taz a story about when Bubba threatened to slam me or beat the shit out of me and called me a fat fuck when I was at ECW when I was young. We exchanged numbers at some point and text every so often like, ‘We have to get you in the ring to train.’ I went out to Long Island to train. HOOK has been a fan since he was a younger kid and he loved that song and wanted to use that song. I was like, ‘Be my guest, please’.”

On what AEW has to pay for the track: “I didn’t make a big deal about the type of money, I didn’t care about that. I just wanted him to use it. They still have to because it’s not owned by me, it’s on Atlantic Records, they had to pay a little fee or whatever. Through me, I don’t want a thing from them.”

On training with HOOK and Taz: “I was training with HOOK and Taz, they were showing me some in-ring moves and I had to do a simple snapmare where I have to flip over. I got up and I was vertigo’d out. I’m not going to be doing any in-ring technical maneuvers. I’m not Dean Malenko over here. I have 1,000 moves, but they’re on the ground, they’re more ambush and slams. I have 1,000 slams.”