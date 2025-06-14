wrestling / News

ACTION Wrestling Spin Results

June 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Action Wrestling Spin Image Credit: ACTION Wrestling

ACTION Wrestling held their event ‘Spin’ at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia last night. Here are results, via Fightful:

* ACTION Championship: Tim Bosby (w/ Dylan Hales) (c) defeats Adam Priest
* Joe Black def. Anakin Murphy
* Darian Bengston def. Arik Royal
* Colby Corino def. Gary Jay
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships: 4825 (Jaden Newman & Jamesen Shook) (c) defeat The IT Couple (BK Westbrook & Ella Envy)
* Bobby Flaco def. Adrian Alanis
* Alex Kane def. Kasey Owens by DQ
* The Good Hand (Kasey Owens, Suge D & Tyler Stevens) def. Alex Kane & Top Team (Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki)
* New South Championship: Krule def. Big Dave (c) by DQ

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ACTION Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading