wrestling / News
ACTION Wrestling Spin Results
ACTION Wrestling held their event ‘Spin’ at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia last night. Here are results, via Fightful:
* ACTION Championship: Tim Bosby (w/ Dylan Hales) (c) defeats Adam Priest
* Joe Black def. Anakin Murphy
* Darian Bengston def. Arik Royal
* Colby Corino def. Gary Jay
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships: 4825 (Jaden Newman & Jamesen Shook) (c) defeat The IT Couple (BK Westbrook & Ella Envy)
* Bobby Flaco def. Adrian Alanis
* Alex Kane def. Kasey Owens by DQ
* The Good Hand (Kasey Owens, Suge D & Tyler Stevens) def. Alex Kane & Top Team (Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki)
* New South Championship: Krule def. Big Dave (c) by DQ
💪🏾 @ellaenvypro #ACTIONSPIN pic.twitter.com/oMPBSnBnZX
— Karnage (@Karnage312) June 14, 2025
Best in the indiesssssssssssss!!!!! @Adam_Priest_ @DylanWaco deserved that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 sorry not sorry @Tim_Bosby #ActionSpin pic.twitter.com/6riZwquIdK
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@QueenOfTheIndie) June 13, 2025
.@BigDaveSince99 has arrived.
#ACTIONSPIN pic.twitter.com/DAHhHQOsqc
— ACTION Wrestling (@WrestleACTION1) June 14, 2025
thank you for tuning in to #ACTIONSPIN pic.twitter.com/5te6gkmejm
— ACTION Wrestling (@WrestleACTION1) June 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Why He’s Hesitant To Imagine WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia
- Absent WWE Wrestler Reportedly Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Says WrestleMania Going Back To Las Vegas Proves This Is A New WWE
- Ted DiBiase Reveals When He Lost His Passion For Pro Wrestling