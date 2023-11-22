Adam Pearce Recalls Turning Down WCW Contract Offer in 1999

– In celebration of Thanksgiving, WWE producer and Raw GM Adam Pearce shared a photo today on his social media revealing he was offered a contract with WCW in October 1999. Ultimately, he turned it down. Pearce noted that he was thankful to have the courage to be on himself.

Adam Pearce wrote on X, “I am thankful to have been afforded wonderful opportunities. No matter what people think, I am equally thankful for the courage to always bet on myself. Your journey is yours. You chart the course. Block out the noise and be thankful.”

It’s probably for the best for Pearce, since WCW ended up going under in early 2001 after Turner Broadcasting canceled their programming and WWE bought out the company. It probably wasn’t the most stable position at that time.