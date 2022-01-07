AEW Changes Battle of the Belts Due To ‘Medical Protocol’, New Lineup Announced On Tonight’s Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced that due to ‘medical protocol’, there have been changes made to the Battle of the Belts card tomorrow. The event is set to happen at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on TNT. The new lineup will be announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage.

As it stands, here is the current lineup before the announced changes:

* TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Riho