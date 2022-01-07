wrestling / News
AEW Changes Battle of the Belts Due To ‘Medical Protocol’, New Lineup Announced On Tonight’s Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has announced that due to ‘medical protocol’, there have been changes made to the Battle of the Belts card tomorrow. The event is set to happen at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on TNT. The new lineup will be announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage.
As it stands, here is the current lineup before the announced changes:
* TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Riho
TOMORROW on #AEWRampage @ 10/9c on TNT there will be an announced change due to medical protocol to Saturday’s #AEWBOTB Battle of the Belts card.
The Rampage card is#HOOK vs Solo
-Dr Baker/Hayter vs Riho/Ruby Soho
-Cole vs Atlas
-No DQ 2point0/Garcia vs Kingston/Santana/Ortiz pic.twitter.com/BrMOfFtMjQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2022
