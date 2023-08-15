– Wrestlenomics has the Saturday television numbers for AEW Collision. Numbers were up overall compared to last week’s show, which saw Collision having some major competition with WWE SummerSlam, the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match, and also UFC. However, while the numbers were up this week, AEW still took a big hit due to the NFL preseason games, along with live UFC fights and boxing.

Last Saturday’s AEW Collision averaged 476,000 viewers. Viewership increased a bit from last week’s audience of 417,000 viewers. In the P18-49 key demo, Collision drew an average 0.17 rating. The number was up from last week’s 0.13.

Per SpoilerTV, AEW Collision ranked No. 11 for the night in the ratings. The NFL preseason game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Baltimore Ravens topped the ratings and viewership for the evening with a 0.49 rating and 1.747 million viewers.

NFL preseason game coverage took up the top 5 rankings for cable programming on Saturday. UFC Fight Night on ESPN took up No. 7 and 9 in the rankings. Top Rank Boxing was No. 8. SportsCenter Weekend ranked No. 10.