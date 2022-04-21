wrestling / News
AEW News: Danhausen Challenges HOOK to a Fight on Dynamite, Wardlow Beats The Butcher
– Danhausen is frustrated with his inability to curse HOOK and challenged him to a fight on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the clip below of the Very Evil one and HOOK below from after HOOK’s win:
.@DanhausenAD has had enough of #HOOK and has now challenged him to a FIGHT! Will @730Hook accept? #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/h4UbG1neP8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
– Wardlow was able to pick up a win over The Butcher during tonight’s match despite some stipulations on his activity set by MJF before and after the match, as you can see below:
Going forward, @MarkSterlingEsq has a few ground rules for @realwardlow entering the building ahead of #Wardog's match with #TheButcher (@andycomplains) tonight…
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VMGKGQq7UK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
It takes @RealWardlow four consecutive powerbombs to finish #TheButcher (@andycomplains) and @The_MJF is NOT HAPPY. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/l9ZiM9KGpm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
