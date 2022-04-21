wrestling / News

AEW News: Danhausen Challenges HOOK to a Fight on Dynamite, Wardlow Beats The Butcher

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Danhausen HOOK Image Credit: AEW

– Danhausen is frustrated with his inability to curse HOOK and challenged him to a fight on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the clip below of the Very Evil one and HOOK below from after HOOK’s win:

– Wardlow was able to pick up a win over The Butcher during tonight’s match despite some stipulations on his activity set by MJF before and after the match, as you can see below:

