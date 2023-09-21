– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday viewership and ratings figures for last night’s special AEW Dynamite Grand Slam episode. Last night was the third annual Dynamite Grand Slam show, with the event returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. In the main event, MJF successfully defended his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe. Numbers were up across the board for last night’s live TBS broadcast, and Dynamite drew some of its best numbers in quite a while.

Last night’s show averaged 984,000 viewers. Viewership was up from last week’s show, which averaged 888,000 viewers. Two weeks ago, the show averaged 887,000 viewers. For comparison, last year’s Grand Slam II show averaged 1.039 million viewers. The first Grand Slam show in September 2021 averaged 1.273 million viewers. This is the highest audience for Dynamite in seven months, since the February 22 episode averaged 1.028 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Dynamite Grand Slam III drew an average 0.36 rating. The rating was up from the last two weeks, which saw Dynamite drawing an average 0.31 rating. Last year’s Grand Slam II drew a 0.35 rating, so this year’s key demo rating was slightly higher. The first Grand Slam show drew a 0.48 rating.

This is also the highest key demo rating for Dynamite in just over a year, since the Sept. 14, 2022 episode drew a 0.39 rating.