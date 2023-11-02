AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Rise This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw a rise in ratings and viewership following last week’s drops.

Last night’s Dynamite averaged 832,000 viewers. The live TBS broadcast saw an increase in viewership compared to last week’s show, which fell to 774,000 viewers. Viewership from two weeks ago was 901,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo also saw an increase. AEW Dynamite drew an average 0.28 rating, which was up from last week’s 0.24 rating. The rating for two weeks ago was a 0.31.

AEW’s main competition was NBA game coverage on ESPN, and also Game 5 of the MLB World Series on FOX, which saw the Texas Rangers pull off the team’s first World Series win in history. The FOX broadcast of the final game in the World Series averaged a 2.32 rating and 11.481 million viewers.

Cable rankings data for Wednesday is not currently available.