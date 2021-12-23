AEW Dynamite Breaks 1 Million Viewers, Ratings Surge for Holiday Bash

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s not Christmas just yet, but AEW has cause for celebration for this week’s numbers, which surged upward in both viewership and the key demo.

The Holiday Bash was a momentous show for AEW as the company made its debut at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina; the site of such historic wrestling events as the original Starrcade in 1983 and the first Clash of the Champions in 1988. The show was headlined by the team of Sting, CM Punk, and Darby Allin teaming up against MJF and FTR. Former WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O’Reilly also made his AEW debut on last night’s show, allying himself with his old Undisputed Era stablemates, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole.

AEW Dynamite finished with 1.020 million viewers, with the average audience rising from last week’s 948,000 viewers for the Winter Is Coming special. This is the first show for Dynamite to break one million viewers since the October 6 episode over two-and-a-half months ago.

Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key demo. Last night’s live TNT broadcast drew a 0.37 rating, or 480,000 viewers. That’s up from last week’s rating, which drew was a 0.31. This is the highest P18-49 demo since Nov. 17.

Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite finished at No. 2 for cable originals on Wednesday night, falling behind only the Missouri vs. Army NCAA College Football Game on ESPN. That game topped the ratings for Wednesday night with a 0.57.

Dynamite moved up from its No. 5 slot for last week’s show. Overall, AEW ranked No. 6 for the entire night including network primetime TV broadcasts. The Five on FOX News topped the viewership for Wednesday night with 3.312 million viewers.

