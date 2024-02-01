– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television viewership and ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down again this week overall for the live TBS broadcast.

Last night’s show averaged 837,000 viewers, dropping 2% from last week’s show, which averaged 837,000 viewers. Dynamite two weeks ago averaged 891,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, Dynamite drew an average 0.26 rating, decreasing from last week’s rating of 0.27 in the same key demo.

Dynamite ranked No. 3 in the ratings for cable original programming on Wednesday. The show fell slightly from las tweek’s ranking in the No. 2 slot for cable TV ratings.