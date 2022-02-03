AEW Dynamite Falls Below 1 Million Viewers This Week, Ratings Also Down

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite returned to Chicago this week for an epic contest between CM Punk and MJF in Punk’s hometown. Unfortunately, AEW ended its ratings hot-streak this week as numbers fell for last night’s show.

AEW Dynamite drew an average audience of 954,000 viewers. That’s a loss of about 146,000 viewers from last week’s average audience of 1.1 million viewers for the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. This is the lowest total viewership for AEW since December 15 and the move to TBS.

Numbers were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Last night’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating, or 456,000 viewers, in the key demo. That’s down from last week’s rating of 0.41. This was also the lowest key demo rating for Dynamite since December 15 along with the lowest rating since the TBS move.

Last night’s show was focused around the highly anticipated one-on-one match between CM Punk and MJF, which had been built up for weeks. The match went nearly 40 minutes and took up a large portion of the 9-10 pm hour.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite fell to No. 3 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Wednesday behind South Park and the NBA game on ESPN. Dynamite dropped slightly from last week’s No. 2 ranking.

The Season 25 premiere of South Park on Comedy Central topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.44 in the key demo and 844,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the overall Wednesday viewership with 3.814 million viewers.