– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show continued the build to next month’s AEW Revolution event. Also, Tony Khan announced the AEW Big Business show scheduled for Wednesday, March 13 at Boston’s TD Garden.

Last night’s show averaged 805,000 viewers. Viewership decreased from last week’s show, which averaged 817,000 viewers.

Ratings actually saw an increase this week in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The live TBS broadcast drew an average 0.28 rating. The rating was up from last week’s 0.26 in the same key demo.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 3 in the rankings for Wednesday original cable programming, consistent with last week. The show finished behind NBA game coverage on ESPN.