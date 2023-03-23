AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Rise This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were significantly up across the board this month after some recent drops. While viewership was up significantly this week, the show was under one million viewers.

Last night’s show featured the in-ring return of wrestling icon Sting, who competed in a six-man tag match with Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy against The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian. Also, in the main event, Kenny Omega faced El Hijo del Vikingo in a wrestling dream match.

Last night’s show averaged 954,000 viewers. The audience increased by 102,000 viewers from last week’s show, which averaged 852,000 viewers.

Ratings also saw a nice increase in the P18-49 key demo rating. Last night’s live TBS broadcast drew a 0.33 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.27 rating in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite ranked No. 4 for cable original programming on Wednesday, falling behind only NBA game coverage on ESPN and Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. The show moved up after ranking No. 11 last week and was solidly back in the top 5.

The NBA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.66. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FNC topped the viewership for Wednesday with 3.196 million viewers.