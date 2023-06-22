wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Rises Above 900,000 Viewers This Week, Ratings Increase
– PWTorch has the television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was held in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and it was the final edition of Dynamite before this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II.
The recently returned former AEW World Champion CM Punk also made an appearance on last night’s show following his initial return last Saturday on the premiere episode of AEW Collision. Last night’s show drew an average audience of 902,000 viewers. The figure increased from last week’s show, which drew 832,000 viewers.
Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.33 rating. This is up from last week’s show, which drew a 0.30 rating.
Rankings data on last night’s show is not yet available. Last week’s edition of Dynamite ranked No. 3 in the ratings for Wednesday cable originals.
AEW Dynamite last night averaged 902,000 viewers, up from 832,000 last week and in line with 903,000 two weeks ago. Demo was 0.33, up from 0.30. More at https://t.co/ECvhRyPKAI later #aew #AEWDynamite
— Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) June 22, 2023
