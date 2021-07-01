AEW Dynamite Viewership, Ratings Surge for Return to Wednesday

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Last night’s episode marked the show’s return to its regular night and timeslot on Wednesday. Overall, numbers were back up above where Dynamite last left its audience before the preemptions due to the NBA Playoffs. Additionally, it was a live TNT broadcast.

The episode drew a reported 883,000 viewers. That’s up from the 649,000 viewers for last week’s Saturday Night Dynamite episode. In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, the show drew a 0.35 rating. That’s up from the rating in the same key demo for the June 26 show on Saturday, which drew a 0.21 rating.

For comparison, the last edition of Dynamite to air in its regular Wednesday night timeslot was the May 19, 2021 episode, which drew 821,000 viewers. Dynamite has recently been pre-empted and airing at different times or nights due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. The key demo rating for that week’s show was a 0.28, which included stiff competition with the NBA Playoffs game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs on ESPN. That broadcast drew 2.3 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite also marked the last show at Jacksonville, Florida over the course of the new six weeks. On July 7, AEW will kick off a live tour for Dynamite, starting with Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center.