AEW Saturday Night Dynamite Viewership, Ratings Up for Omega vs. Jungle Boy

– According to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, last weekend’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite drew an audience of 649,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite aired on Saturday on TNT last week due to the NBA Playoffs.

The TNT live broadcast of AEW Saturday Night Dynamite featured an AEW World Championship main event, with champ Kenny Omega successfully defending the title against Jungle Boy. While the show averaged a 0.21 rating, it reportedly peaked at a 0.28 rating for the Omega vs. Jungle Boy match.

Overall, numbers were up from the last Friday edition of AEW Dynamite the week before. That show drew 551,000 viewers and an average 0.19 rating in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite will return to its regular night and time this Wednesday, June 30. The show will be broadcast live on TNT. More detailed ratings numbers will be released later on.