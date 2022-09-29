AEW Dynamite Drops in Numbers Again This Week, Falls Below One Million Viewers

– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers in for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Dynamite numbers were down again this week, coming off of last week’s stacked Dynamite Grand Slam show, but cable viewers were largely focused on storm coverage of Hurricane Ian.

Last night’s show averaged 990,000 viewers, dropping about 49,000 viewers from last week’s viewership. Last week’s Dynamite Grand Slam show averaged 1.039 million viewers. Thus ends Dynamite’s streak of drawing over one million viewers for the past five weeks.

The rating also fell in the P18-49 key demo rating. Last night’s episode of Dynamite drew a 0.34 rating, falling from last week’s 0.35.

Much like WWE NXT earlier this week, coverage of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall yesterday, dominated the cable TV ratings. As a result, AEW Dynamite dropped to No. 9 in the rankings for cable originals behind TWC’s Hurricane Ian coverage at 1-7 and Tucker Carlson Tonight at No. 8.

The Weather Channel’s Storm Center coverage of Hurricane Ian topped the ratings for cable programming on Wednesday with a 0.47. FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership for Wednesday with 3.530 million viewers.