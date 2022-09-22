AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop for Grand Slam, Still Tops Cable TV Ratings for Wednesday

– AEW drew some of its best numbers in a while for last week’s edition of Dynamite. However, they were not quite able to fully capitalize on that rise for last night’s stacked Dynamite Grand Slam event. Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for Dynamite Grand Slam. It was another dominant week on the charts for AEW, but numbers were down overall.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam was a stacked card, with multiple title matches and title changes. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions to recapture the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, The Acclaimed managed to win their first AEW World Tag Team Championships after beating Swerve In Our Glory.

Also, in the opener, Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career. Elsewhere, former WWE Superstar Saraya (aka Paige), made her AEW debut, helping Toni Storm and Athena during a post-match beatdown by Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter.

Dynamite drew an average audience of 1.039 million viewers for last night’s show, dropping about 136,000 viewers from last week’s audience of 1.175 million viewers. That was Dynamite’s biggest audience in almost a year.

The good news is that Dynamite did manage to stay above one million viewers for last night’s show. Dynamite has now drawn a viewing audience of over one million for five consecutive weeks. This is the first time AEW has managed to draw over a million viewers on five back-to-back shows since September 22, 2021.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.35 rating in the key demo. The show dropped from last week’s 0.39 rating, which was the best rating for Dynamite since early June.

Despite the drop in overall viewing numbers and the key demo, Dynamite still dominated the ratings chart for cable originals on Wednesday, slotting in at No. 1 again for back-to-back weeks. FNC’s The Five topped viewership for Wednesday with 3.348 million viewers.

Dynamite ranked No. 14 overall including broadcast primetime programming. Survivor on CBS led the night with a 0.79 rating int he key demo (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). For comparison, the first Dynamite Grand Slam on September 22, 2021 drew 1.273 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the key demo.

AEW will continue with its special Grand Slam-themed week with a special two-hour Grand Slam edition of Rampage. It airs tomorrow night on TNT at 10:00 pm EST. The show was taped last night at Arthur Ashe Stadium following Dynamite.

