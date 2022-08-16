AEW Dynamite To Be Pre-Empted For MLB Playoff Game In October

AEW Dynamite will be pre-empted in October for at least one Major League Baseball playoff game. PWInsider reports that the show will be pre-empted on October 19th for the first game in the American League Championship Series, which will air on TBS.

If the series goes to seven games, there is the possibility that the October 26th episode will be pre-empted as well. There’s no word on where the episode might air on the pre-empted days.