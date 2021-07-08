AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Tick Down For Road Rager

The ratings and viewership for AEW’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite were slightly down from last week. Wednesday’s show brought in a 0.33 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 871,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 5.7% and 1.4% respectively from last week’s 0.35 demo rating and 883,000 viewers.

Outside of last week, Road Rager’s numbers represent the best for Dynamite since the May 5th episode had a 0.42 demo rating and since the May 12th episode had an overall audience of 936,000. Of course, from May 28th to June 25th the show aired on Fridays and one Saturday, which are not comparable numbers due to the day and timeslot difference.

Dynamite is averaging a .30 demo rating and 786,000 viewers in 2021, up from a 0.29 demo rating but down from 791,000 for the same time period in 2020.