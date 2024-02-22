AEW Dynamite Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Up From Last Week

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw a minor downtick in the ratings, while its total audience was up a bit. Wednesday’s show scored a 0.29 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 828,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 3.3% and up 2.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.30 demo rating and audience of 811,000.

The demo rating was still up from the 0.28 from two weeks ago, while the viewership was the best since the January 31st episode also had 828,000.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.285 demo rating and 825,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.306 demo rating and 932,000 for the same point in 2023.