The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Full Gear Review & A Look Into The Company’s Early Issues

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 66. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review and breakdown the AEW Full Gear 2019 PPV, including live thoughts from the venue from Jeremy, & discussion of early issues with the promotion. The show is approximately 97-minutes long.

* Intro

* AEW in Charlotte Live Thoughts: 2:00

* AEW Full Gear Review/Looking Into The Company’s Early Issues: 7:40

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play