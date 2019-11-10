wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Full Gear Review & A Look Into The Company’s Early Issues

November 10, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 66. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review and breakdown the AEW Full Gear 2019 PPV, including live thoughts from the venue from Jeremy, & discussion of early issues with the promotion. The show is approximately 97-minutes long.

* Intro
* AEW in Charlotte Live Thoughts: 2:00
* AEW Full Gear Review/Looking Into The Company’s Early Issues: 7:40

AEW, AEW Full Gear, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, Larry Csonka

