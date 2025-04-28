wrestling / News
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Has Officially Sold Out
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that AEW Grand Slam Mexico, featuring AEW and CMLL talent, has officially sold out Arena Mexico. The event happens in Mexico City on June 18. While new seats could be released as production is finalized, the event has no seats available at this time. It will air an episode of Dynamite on TBS and MAX.
AEW still has two other events in Mexico that week.
On Tuesday, June 17, there will be an event called CMLL vs. AEW and ROH. On June 20, a Friday, CMLL will present Fantastica Mania, with talent from CMLL, AEW, ROH, New Japan and RevPro. So far, a trios match is on that card, with Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira.
