AEW Set To Release Hip Hop Compilation For Black History Month

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Danny Ocean, and during the conversation, the World’s Strongest Man revealed that AEW has plans to release a hip hop compilation for Black History Month, with AEW music producer Mikey Rukus adding further details on the project.

“Yeah, and there’s — AEW is gonna come out with, for Black History Month, there’s a Hip Hop compilation that’s being put together right now that I think the world is going to really, really love,” Henry said (via Fightful). “I always like to see people in our industry cross-brand and reach out and do things that was not expected of them.”

Rukus then took to Twitter to share more details, noting that Lio Rush, Max Caster, Sonny Kiss, and more would be included, with each featured star getting an “original song written about their come up.”

“Some context~This has been in the works for a while. To give a better understanding. I assembled many familiar producers, musicians, rappers/artists within our pro wrestling space to come together and make amazing music that tells the stories of our black talent. This is a celebration of black excellence. It is pure, authentic storytelling. Each star getting an original song written about their come up. We will press a limited commemorative CD for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to charity. You will hear music made by the following: @IamLioRush @PlatinumMax @SonnyKissXO @IsiahKassidy @MegaRan @OmegaSparx @JDeanWilliams @DARTrueGod @R8edR_ @IAmBrinson @WilliamRBR @RighteousReg @ItsBliz @sir_tizzy09 @mistercutright. The music that is being turned in is amazing & I cannot wait for the world to hear! 🙏❤️,” Rukus wrote.

You can view his tweets below.

1/3- Some context~

This has been in the works for a while. To give a better understanding. I assembled many familiar producers, musicians, rappers/artists within our pro wrestling space to come together and make amazing music that tells the stories of our black talent. This is a https://t.co/cyvsuOTU9e — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 11, 2022