AEW News: HOOK Makes Save For Jack Perry On Dynamite, Ruby Soho Beats Tay Melo

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jack Perry HOOK AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry was attacked by The Firm on this week’s AEW Dynamite, with HOOK coming out to make the save. Wednesday’s show saw Perry defeat Brian Cage and then call out Big Bill (the former W. Morrissey). Bill and Lee Moriarty attacked Perry, with HOOK coming out to make the save:

– Ruby Soho picked up a win over Tay Melo on tonight’s show, getting revenge for Melo breaking her jaw at All Out. Anna Jay then attacked Soho after the match:

