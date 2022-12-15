wrestling / News
AEW News: HOOK Makes Save For Jack Perry On Dynamite, Ruby Soho Beats Tay Melo
– “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry was attacked by The Firm on this week’s AEW Dynamite, with HOOK coming out to make the save. Wednesday’s show saw Perry defeat Brian Cage and then call out Big Bill (the former W. Morrissey). Bill and Lee Moriarty attacked Perry, with HOOK coming out to make the save:
A shocking turn of events as #FTW Champion @730Hook comes in for the save, after #BigBill @TheCazXL drives @boy_myth_legend into the mat!#AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/0HmxIyYeIW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
– Ruby Soho picked up a win over Tay Melo on tonight’s show, getting revenge for Melo breaking her jaw at All Out. Anna Jay then attacked Soho after the match:
.@realrubysoho gets her revenge with a huge victory over @TayMelo!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zUxKPcF3Gg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
