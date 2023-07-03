AEW Signs New TV Deal With VIX in Mexico, Will Include Dynamite and Collision

Diego Baltran (via Fightful) reports that AEW has signed a new TV deal with VIX in Mexico, which will include both Dynamite and Collision. Weekly episodes will air on the streaming service starting this Wednesday. Rampage was not mentioned in the report.

🚨#AEW en #TUDN y #Vix 🚨 Para todos los amantes del #wrestling y la lucha libre, les puedo confirmar que a partir del próximo miércoles 6 pm. #AEWDynamite en vivo por @VIX Y el sábado #AEWCollision ¿Están listos? pic.twitter.com/MarzK95wY2 — Diego Beltrán (@diego_beltranr) July 3, 2023