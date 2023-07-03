wrestling / News

AEW Signs New TV Deal With VIX in Mexico, Will Include Dynamite and Collision

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Logo Sandra Gray, AEW Figure Fighters Image Credit: AEW

Diego Baltran (via Fightful) reports that AEW has signed a new TV deal with VIX in Mexico, which will include both Dynamite and Collision. Weekly episodes will air on the streaming service starting this Wednesday. Rampage was not mentioned in the report.

