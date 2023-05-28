wrestling / News
AEW News: Double or Nothing Control Center, Christian Cage at NHL Game
May 28, 2023 | Posted by
– A new AEW Control Center previewing Double or Nothing 2023 is now available:
– AEW star Christian Cage appeared at the T-Mobile last night for the Golden Knights game ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2023. He faces Wardlow for the TNT Title later tonight at Double or Nothing live on pay-per-view. You can check out a clip of Christian’s appearance below:
#AEW Star @Christian4peeps pumping up the @tmobile_arena crowd before the @goldenknights game earlier tonight. Tomorrow night he challenges @RealWardlow for the TNT Championship at #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/ro7b6xcVNs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2023