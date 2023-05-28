wrestling / News

AEW News: Double or Nothing Control Center, Christian Cage at NHL Game

May 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Control Center Image Credit: AEW

– A new AEW Control Center previewing Double or Nothing 2023 is now available:

– AEW star Christian Cage appeared at the T-Mobile last night for the Golden Knights game ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2023. He faces Wardlow for the TNT Title later tonight at Double or Nothing live on pay-per-view. You can check out a clip of Christian’s appearance below:

